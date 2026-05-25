Hong Kong principal allegedly curses at security guards during school trip to S’pore

Hong Kong authorities order explanation after alleged principal curses at security guards during school trip

A school principal in Hong Kong recently came under fire for allegedly cursing at security guards during a school trip in Singapore.

A netizen exposed the incident on Threads on 23 May, which quickly drew concern towards his behaviour.

Hong Kong’s Education Bureau has since demanded that the school provide an explanation regarding the incident.

Tour bus was told move to designated parking area

According to Sing Tao Daily, San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School had a “Singapore Economics and Technology Study Tour” from 20 to 23 May.

The group, which includes 34 students from Form 1 to Form 5, was reportedly on its way to have lunch in Jurong when their tour bus stopped on double yellow lines.

Two female security guards then approached and asked the bus to move to the designated parking area.

However, in the video posted on Threads, a man believed to be the school principal, Dr Lee Cheuk‑hing, was seen arguing with one of the female guards, telling her to “shut up”.

Additionally, the man stuck his tongue out repeatedly to mock the security guard.

“F*** you, f*** your mother,” he also said in Cantonese.

The Threads post also included other accusations towards the principal, such as that he is a womaniser and has had “inappropriate relationships” with teachers in the school.

Authorities demand school explain incident

Hong Kong netizens believe the principal behaved inappropriately and reported the incident to the authorities.

In response to Sing Tao Daily’s enquiry, the Education Bureau said it has contacted the school and its sponsoring body upon learning about the incident and has requested the school to provide a detailed, written explanation.

Following this, the school has reportedly launched its crisis management team to investigate.

The Education Bureau emphasised that teachers and principals are role models, whose conduct has a profound impact on students.

Its “Guidelines on Teacher Professional Conduct” outline the expected standards, reminding educators to uphold professionalism, safeguard students’ well-being, and maintain public trust.

If found in violation of these guidelines, the teacher’s registration will be reviewed, and action taken according to the severity of the incident.

Also read: ‘Why you bully the driver?’: Bus driver in Taiwan breaks down in tears during argument with passenger

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Featured image adapted from @lch_principal.swcs on Threads.