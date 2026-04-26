‘Why you bully the driver?’: Bus driver in Taiwan breaks down in tears during argument with passenger

Bus driver in Taiwan to be given counselling & time off after breaking down at work

In the latest fraught public transport interaction in Taiwan, a bus driver unexpectedly broke down in tears during an argument with a passenger.

Footage posted on Threads showed him wailing bitterly as he slumped over his steering wheel, loudly asking, “Why must you bully the driver?”

Taiwan bus driver argues with passenger over not pressing bell

The almost-2-minute clip recorded by a passenger started with the bus driver already in a heated dispute with a middle-aged female passenger, who was standing next to the driver’s seat.

The lady was seen tapping her stored-value card, but the driver loudly accused her of not pressing the bell to indicate that she wanted to alight. Thus, it was impossible for him to know of her intention, he said.

While the woman appeared to tell him to “forget it”, the bus driver implored her not to “bully” the driver like this.

When the woman denied doing so, the driver insisted that she did not press the bell as the indicator would have lit up.

He then asked another passenger to press the bell to demonstrate this, and when a sound emerged, he aggressively asked the woman, “Have or not?”

Taiwan bus driver threatens to call police, says he has heart disease

Then, the driver proceeded to sternly admonish the woman, “Don’t be so fierce!”

When she tried to protest, he stood up and asked, “Who was the one talking loudly just now?”

As the argument continued, the driver got out of his seat and queried, “Why are you bullying the driver?”, then threatened to call the police.

He again beseeched the woman not to “bully the driver”, claiming he suffered from heart disease.

The two then started comparing each other’s medical histories, with the woman saying she had undergone surgery and the driver retorting that he, too, had gone under the knife.

As other passengers tried to advise the woman on how the bell works, the driver returned to his seat, simply telling them to call the police.

Bus driver collapses on steering wheel in tears

Just when the woman appeared to realise her mistake and returned to the driver saying, “pai seh” (apologies), the driver melodramatically collapsed onto his steering wheel, again exhorting:

Don’t bully the driver lah!

He then seemingly broke down in tears.

As the driver’s cries became louder and louder, the shocked woman tried to placate him, saying “pai seh” a few more times, but to no apparent avail.

The passengers could only stare at one another, stunned, as the driver bawled his heart out.

In a comment on his post, the original poster (OP) said he and other passengers tried to console the driver.

Bus driver let woman off at the next stop

The incident took place on a public bus in Taipei last Friday (24 April), reported Taiwan’s Formosa TV (FTV) News.

The argument reportedly ensued when the woman complained that the driver did not stop where she wanted to alight and kept insisting that she had pressed the bell, leading to the driver’s emotional outburst.

Afterwards, the driver “remained professional” and continued driving, allowing the woman to get off at the next stop.

Bus drivers have to focus on a lot of things

Netizens took pity on the bus driver, saying he must have been under a lot of pressure.

Another bus driver told FTV in an interview that it’s important for passengers to press the bell when they need to alight as drivers might need to emergency brake due to certain road conditions, which would cause passengers to fall down.

“We actually have to focus on a lot of things on the job, that can’t be helped as we are in the service line,” he added.

Bus driver to get counselling, time off & ang pao

A spokesperson for the bus operator told the broadcaster that the driver concerned will undergo emotional counselling after the incident.

He will also be given two days’ off, he said.

When he comes back, the company’s chairman will give him an ang pao, the spokesman added.

Also read: Agitated woman in Taiwan brandishes box cutter on bus, arrested & placed under medical supervision

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Featured image adapted from @wjsscc._.830 on Threads.