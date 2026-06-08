SUV driver climbs road divider & fails to give way to pedestrian at zebra crossing in Hougang

SUV driver caught driving up road divider in Hougang

A silver SUV was caught mounting a road divider in Hougang before refusing to yield to a pedestrian at a zebra crossing soon after.

Roads SG posted a clip on its TikTok page showing the SUV attempting to exit an HDB carpark.

However, instead of turning right, into the correct flow of traffic, the driver opted to cross a divider in order to enter the opposite lane.

This manoeuvre caused the dashcam driver to brake in order to avoid a potential accident.

Moments later, the silver SUV could be seen braking abruptly near a zebra crossing as it looked to avoid a pedestrian crossing the road.

According to Roads SG, the incident occurred last Friday (5 June), at around 12.40pm.

“Does this car have off-road capabilities?” the caption read.

While the exact location is undetermined, the incident is believed to have occurred in the Hougang neighbourhood.

Netizens slammed driver for inappropriate road behaviour

Following the post, many TikTok users criticised the actions of the SUV driver.

One commenter suggested sending the footage to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) so that it could handle the matter.

Another netizen suggested that the vehicle had “entitlement” capabilities, jokingly responding to the OP’s question.

Meanwhile, one user remarked that the road designs around Hougang are terribly done.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for more information.

Also read: Driver mounts kerb & slams into van, then drives against traffic at Geylang



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Roads SG on TikTok.