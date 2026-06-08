Driver mounts kerb & slams into van, then drives against traffic at Geylang

Honda driver crashes into BYD van before driving against traffic at Geylang East Central

A Honda Civic driver caused a traffic scare in Geylang East Central on 4 June after mounting a road divider and colliding with a BYD van, before continuing to drive against traffic.

Incident caught on video

The incident occurred at around 11.15am, and a video shared by SGRV ADMIN shows the white Honda Civic approaching from the right-hand lane, mounting the kerb of a road divider, and striking a BYD T3 van.

Despite the crash, the Honda driver fails to stop and keeps driving against the traffic in the same lane as the BYD van.

No injuries reported

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an incident involving a van and two cars along Geylang East Central towards Paya Lebar Road.

The police confirmed that no injuries were reported in the accident.

A 63-year-old male car driver is assisting with an investigation.

Further investigation is underway.

Also read: Motorcyclist sent to hospital after lorry swerves across BKE & crashes into car & motorcycle



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Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.