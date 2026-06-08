Driver mounts kerb & slams into van, then drives against traffic at Geylang

honda van geylang

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Police confirmed that no injuries were reported.

By - 8 Jun 2026, 3:57 pm

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Honda driver crashes into BYD van before driving against traffic at Geylang East Central

A Honda Civic driver caused a traffic scare in Geylang East Central on 4 June after mounting a road divider and colliding with a BYD van, before continuing to drive against traffic.

Incident caught on video

The incident occurred at around 11.15am, and a video shared by SGRV ADMIN shows the white Honda Civic approaching from the right-hand lane, mounting the kerb of a road divider, and striking a BYD T3 van.

Despite the crash, the Honda driver fails to stop and keeps driving against the traffic in the same lane as the BYD van.

honda van geylang

Source: SGRV ADMIN on Facebook

No injuries reported

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an incident involving a van and two cars along Geylang East Central towards Paya Lebar Road.

The police confirmed that no injuries were reported in the accident.

A 63-year-old male car driver is assisting with an investigation.

Further investigation is underway.

Also read: Motorcyclist sent to hospital after lorry swerves across BKE & crashes into car & motorcycle

Motorcyclist sent to hospital after lorry swerves across BKE & crashes into car & motorcycle

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Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.

Article written by:

Thanawut Fasaisirinan
Thanawut Fasaisirinan
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