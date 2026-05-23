Motorcyclist sent to hospital after lorry swerves across BKE & crashes into car & motorcycle

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The 23-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

By - 24 May 2026, 1:54 am

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Lorry appears to skid across BKE during heavy rain & crashes into car & motorcycle

A 23-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital on Saturday (23 May) afternoon after a lorry crashed into his motorcycle and a car along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

Dashcam footage posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed the lorry swerving across at least two lanes of the BKE during the accident.

Source: SGRV ADMIN on Facebook

Lorry veers across BKE after purportedly skidding

The clip, which had a time stamp of 2.35pm on 23 May, started with the camcar travelling in the far-right lane of the BKE amid heavy rain.

Source: SGRV ADMIN on Facebook

Ahead, a lorry can be seen in the far-left lane, its front angled towards the right.

Source: SGRV ADMIN on Facebook

The lorry soon veered across two lanes of the BKE, with the original poster (OP) saying that it had skidded after its driver jammed the brakes.

Source: SGRV ADMIN on Facebook

It then slammed into a Toyota car and a motorcycle in the far-right lane.

Source: SGRV ADMIN on Facebook

Motorcycle lies on BKE after accident with lorry

All three vehicles, as well as the camcar, came to a stop.

The motorcycle can be seen lying on its side on the road shoulder, together with its rider, his helmet still on.

Source: SGRV ADMIN on Facebook

The camcar driver said, “oh no!” when he noticed this.

The car driver subsequently opened his door, possibly to check on the motorcyclist.

Source: SGRV ADMIN on Facebook

31-year-old lorry driver assisting investigations

In response to queries from 8world News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 2.35pm on 23 May.

It took place along the BKE in the direction of Woodlands, and involved a lorry, car and motorcycle.

A 23-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that he was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Additionally, a 31-year-old male lorry driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Also read: Driver rear-ends M’sia-registered vehicle on BKE, crashes into motorcyclist while trying to flee

Driver rear-ends M’sia-registered vehicle on BKE, crashes into motorcyclist while trying to flee

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Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.

Article written by:

Jeremy Lee
Jeremy Lee
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