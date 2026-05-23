87-year-old woman sent to hospital after accident with car in Yishun, driver assisting investigations

Elderly woman seen lying next to pool of blood after accident with car in Yishun

An 87-year-old woman was sent to the hospital on Saturday (23 May) morning after being involved in an accident with a car in Yishun.

Photos of the aftermath posted on @sgfollowsall on Instagram showed the victim lying on the road in front of Block 257 Yishun Ring Road.

Her head lay next to the rear-right wheel of a grey car, with a number of passers-by attending to her.

Woman lies next to car along Yishun Ring Road

Another photo that was taken from another angle showed a red trolley lying on the road to the woman’s left.

The grey car, which was believed to have been involved in the accident, had stopped in between two lanes of the road, in front of a bus stop.

According to the caption on the post, a pool of blood was spotted on the road.

Man believed to be car driver sits on road divider

A man in a yellow singlet was also seen sitting on the road divider in the photos.

He is believed to be the driver of the car, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

There is no pedestrian crossing at that spot, the Chinese daily understands.

Checks on Google Street View confirm this to be accurate, with the nearest crossing behind the bus stop, in front of Block 259.

Elderly woman sent to hospital conscious

In response to queries from 8world News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at 9am on 23 May.

It took place along Yishun Ring Road in the direction of Yishun Avenue 9, and involved a car and a pedestrian.

An 87-year-old woman was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told Zaobao that she was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Additionally, a 51-year-old male driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Also read: Vapes found in Mercedes car that crashed into sidewalk in Yishun, 2 elderly pedestrians sent to hospital

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Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram.