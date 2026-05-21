Singha executive removed from all positions after his brother accuses him of rape & abuse

Singha executive removed after allegations of rape and abuse by his brother

The Thai public has been gripped by the developing story surrounding a Singha executive and his brother, who accused the former of rape and abuse.

Two weeks after Siranudh “Psi” Scott published his video on Facebook alleging sexual abuse, the Thai beverage company broke its silence.

According to the Bangkok Post, Boonrawd Brewery — the company behind Singha beer — expressed regret over the situation and stated that executive Sunit “Pi” Scott had been removed from all his roles within the company.

Allegations of sexual abuse

On 9 May, Psi released a video on his Facebook page laying his claims.

Through tears, the 29-year-old environmental activist said he no longer wished to be known as a Singha heir after being sexually abused by a family member, only for the rest of his family to turn a blind eye to it.

That family member was revealed to be his own older brother.

The abuse took place when Psi was between 10 and 11-years-old.

To make matters worse, Psi also claimed that he was being sued by his own mother over land that his grandfather had gifted him.

“I cannot stay with a family or a clan that does not value my humanity or understand my pain,” he said.

The post has since garnered over 581,000 likes and nearly 33,000 comments.

Brother responds

In response to the allegations, the other brother, Pi, quickly addressed the claims.

On 12 May, he released a video vehemently denying the claims of sexual abuse.

He admitted to arguments and roughhousing when they were younger, but he insisted that it never escalated to what Psi was claiming.

As for the property dispute that was brought up, Pi claimed that the property in question belonged to both brothers and that the lawsuit was filed over damage to it done under Psi’s supervision.

Pi’s wife, actress Lapassalan “Mild” Jiravechsoontornku, reshared his clips and documents to her followers. She also said she would be pursuing legal action against those speaking out negatively online against her family.

Things took a turn when Psi released an audio clip on 13 May. The recording was a conversation between the two brothers where Psi alleged his older brother had forced him to perform oral sex.

At the time, Psi was only 11 while Pi was 16. In response, Pi then said he had been too young to understand that what he was doing was wrong.

The clip has garnered over 387,000 likes and 24,000 comments.

Older brother removed from roles in the beverage company

On 16 May, Pi’s wife deleted all the posts supporting her husband from her social media accounts and also apologised for her previous actions.

In her online apology, she stated: “I feel extremely guilty and regretful that the situation has escalated to this point.”

The actress said she was saddened after hearing Psi’s account and that she was unaware of it throughout her marriage.

According to the post, the couple are now separated. It was only last year that they tied the knot, with a child due soon.

On 19 May, Boonrawd Brewery expressed sympathies to Psi’s situation. In their statement, they said Pi had been removed from all his positions within the company.

The company said it would cooperate with authorities investigating the case.

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Featured image adapted from ทราย – Merman Ψ on Facebook and Khaosod English.