Elderly S’porean siblings with diabetes struggle to eat healthy, free minimart offers ‘peace of mind’

Siblings with diabetes regain independence with assistance from Food from the Heart

For many of us, the most stress we’ll ever face when it comes to food is that we can’t decide on what to eat next. But for those who are less fortunate, the budget they have leaves them with no choice in the matter entirely.

67-year-old Vimala Simpson, for example, faces tough decisions regarding food every day due to her modest income and health condition.

The Singaporean, who earns about S$800 a month as a cleaner, also has to support her brother who isn’t fit for work.

“It can be challenging because we have to balance both health and cost,” said Ms Vimala to MS News.

“We try to make practical choices with what we have and support each other day to day.”

Fortunately for the siblings, Food from the Heart (FFTH) has opened its sixth community shop at Bedok South — where beneficiaries can redeem up to 14 free items each month.

Making ends meet with diabetes and a modest income

After Ms Vimala and her brother were diagnosed with diabetes, their lives were forever changed.

Food became a constant source of stress on their minds because they could no longer simply decide what to eat based on affordability.

“We cannot just eat anything without considering whether it is suitable for our health,” said Ms Vimala.

Sometimes, the most affordable food packs, and the ones that will last, are also not ideal for those with health conditions like theirs.

“One of the most difficult parts is trying to balance healthier food choices with what we can afford,” lamented Ms Vimala.

“Sometimes, when food is given in a standard pack, not every item may suit our needs or our health condition.”

While the siblings did their best with what they had, it was not always possible to balance their health needs with the costs.

Regaining independence through food assistance

However, with the launch of the Community Shop @ Bedok South, Ms Vimala can now choose her groceries without being burdened by finances.

The store is a shop-for-free charity minimart that allows beneficiaries to redeem up to 14 food items every month. Those 14 items include 12 non-perishable food items and two varieties of locally sourced leafy vegetables.

As one its 500 registered beneficiaries, Ms Vimala has even begun to cook meals for her household thanks to the free groceries.

“Cooking was not always part of my regular routine, especially after work, but now I try to cook simple dishes,” she said.

“We usually prepare meals such as noodles or rice with sardines, as well as rice with chicken curry.”

With the benefit of choice, Ms Vimala and her brother can now choose items they know they can use and finish.

This also does wonders for both their physical and mental wellbeing, with the aid giving Ms Vimala a “peace of mind”.

“Being able to choose what we need makes the support feel more practical and respectful,” she added.

“It gives us a sense of independence because we can decide what works best for our household.”

Community shop @ Bedok South among network of stores islandwide

FFTH’s community shop programme was first launched in 2020, and has served more than more than 3,800 households as of 2025.

Now, its sixth community shop at Bedok South is set to benefit more Singaporeans living in the heartlands.

The outlet is open three days a week from 9.30am to 12.30pm, when beneficiaries can redeem their groceries with help from trained volunteers.

Every month, the FFTH team also analyses consumption patterns to make sure restocks are based on actual needs.

According to Mr Dinesh Vasu Dash, Minister of State at the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth & Ministry of Manpower, the Bedok South programme started as a humble grassroots intiative where groceries were distributed monthly.

However, with the community shop model, residents are now empowered to “select food items based on their household needs rather than receiving a standard grocery pack”.

Apart from benefiting the needy, the community shop also allows the public to contribute to the cause.

Residents can donate food items at any time via the 24/7 food drop.

“Food support must be both reliable and respectful,” said Mr Robin C. Lee, CEO of FFTH.

“The Community Shop at Bedok South is an example of our continued commitment to provide food support in a practical, dignified, and sustainable manner.”

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Featured image courtesy of Food from the Heart.