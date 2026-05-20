Rider’s risky overtaking move on Lexus leads to collision in Bukit Timah

Motorcycle rider hit while overtaking Lexus sedan on left at Bukit Timah junction

A rider overtook traffic in Bukit Timah by weaving in between vehicles, only to be struck by a Lexus making a left turn.

Bystanders hurried over and pulled the motorcycle off the fallen motorcyclist.

Lexus showed left turn signal before rider attempted risky overtaking move

According to the SGRV ADMIN Facebook post, the accident occurred on Tuesday (19 May) at 6.55pm.

Dashcam footage showed a motorcyclist weaving through traffic on a congested road.

On the leftmost lane, a silver Lexus flashed a left turn signal as it arrived at the intersection on Coronation Walk.

The Lexus appeared to briefly move to the right in preparation for the turn.

Subsequently, the motorcyclist hurriedly weaved in an attempt to overtake the car on its left.

The two vehicles ended up in a collision when the Lexus eventually turned left, as indicated.

The impact knocked the motorcycle over sideways, partially pinning the rider underneath. Passers-by rushed over to help lift the rider.

Footage showed the rider sitting on the road beside his motorcycle, with several plastic bags having fallen out of his motorcycle’s rear bag.

Overtaking usually done on right side of other vehicles

Many netizens quickly criticised the motorcyclist for attempting to overtake on the car’s left side.

According to Singapore’s Highway Code, overtaking must be done on the right.

There are only a few exceptions for overtaking on the left, such as:

when the driver in front has signalled a right turn

when you are filtering to the left before a junction

when there is congested traffic and the vehicles on the right are moving slower

In the video, the Lexus signalled a left turn, making a left-hand overtake an ill-advised option for the motorcyclist.

Additionally, overtaking should not be done at a road junction.

Another commenter felt that the car’s left turn motion was “a bit unnatural”, but noted that the driver already gave a clear turn signal.

Also read: Motorcyclist tries to speed past turning van at Ubi, gets knocked off bike instead

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Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.