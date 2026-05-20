Man steals bank cards from bag in overhead compartment on Korea-S’pore flight, arrested at Changi Airport

Chinese national to be charged over alleged theft during South Korea-Singapore flight

A 59-year-old Chinese national was arrested at Changi Airport on Monday (18 May) for his suspected involvement in a case of theft onboard an aircraft.

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the alleged incident took place during a flight from South Korea to Singapore.

Man allegedly took victim’s bank cards from bag in overhead compartment

Investigations revealed that the man had allegedly removed a victim’s bag from an overhead compartment located behind the victim.

He then reportedly moved to another seat several rows ahead, took the victim’s wallet from the bag, and removed two bank cards from it.

After that, he allegedly returned the wallet to the bag and placed the bag back in the overhead compartment.

The man then disembarked from the aircraft while the victim remained unaware of the alleged theft, police said.

Man arrested at Changi Airport Terminal 1

At around 3.40pm, officers from the Airport Police Division conducted an operation at Changi Airport Terminal 1 targeting theft cases onboard aircraft.

During the operation, officers arrested the man, who was found with two bank cards that did not belong to him.

He will be charged in court on Wednesday (20 May) with theft onboard an aircraft under Section 379 of the Penal Code 1871, read with Section 3(1) of the Tokyo Convention Act 1971.

If convicted, he may face imprisonment of up to three years, a fine, or both.

Police advise passengers to keep valuables with them during flights

SPF said it has zero tolerance for theft onboard aircraft, adding that offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law.

Police also reminded passengers to keep cash and valuables with them instead of placing them in overhead luggage compartments.

Passengers should also be wary of anyone seen opening overhead compartments, retrieving baggage, or rummaging through bags during flights, and should alert cabin crew immediately if they notice suspicious behaviour.

Also read: SPF charges man over alleged theft of S$750 & 3 bank cards on Scoot flight, theft foiled by cabin crew



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Featured image adapted from Unai Huizi on Canva, for illustration purposes only.