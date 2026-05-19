25-year-old S’porean man injured after plummeting 7m at rock climbing site in Taiwan

Singaporean man injured after 7m fall from rock climbing wall in Taiwan

A 25-year-old Singaporean man was hospitalised after falling while rock climbing at Longdong, a popular coastal climbing site in Gongliao District, New Taipei City, on Saturday (16 May) morning.

Man suffered head and hand injuries

According to United Daily News (UDN), the New Taipei City Fire Department received an emergency call at approximately 11.19am reporting that a climber had slipped and fallen down a steep slope, dropping approximately seven metres.

Emergency responders successfully reached the victim at around 12.47pm.

Upon initial medical assessment, the climber, identified only as James, was found with bleeding injuries to his head and hands.

Fortunately, he remained conscious and his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

Rescue required human relay chain due to rough terrain

The climbing area’s uneven and narrow terrain made standard mechanical evacuation impossible.

After first aid was administered and wounds bandaged, firefighters and rescue teams carried out a human relay chain, passing James hand-to-hand along the rocky path.

“The terrain was narrow, making transport difficult. It took us nearly two hours to successfully rescue him,” a spokesperson for the New Taipei City Fire Department said.

James was evacuated to Longdong Bay Ocean Park at 1.20pm and transferred to an ambulance, which transported him to Keelung Hospital under the Ministry of Health and Welfare for further treatment.

Cause of fall under investigation

The rescue operation involved a coordinated effort, with the Fire Department dispatching units from Gongliao, Shuangxi, Ruifang, and the Sixth Battalion.

Officers from the Ruifang Police Precinct and Coast Guard personnel also rushed to the scene to assist.

The Ruifang Police Precinct stated that the exact cause of the fall remains under investigation.

Also read: Man gets trapped for 3 hours after falling into 12-metre-deep ditch in M’sia



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Featured image adapted from Google Maps.