14-year-old girl in M’sia bites hand of stranger who tried to to kidnap her while walking alone in alley

Teen girl escapes suspected kidnapping attempt after biting stranger’s hand

A 14-year-old girl in Malaysia narrowly escaped an attempted kidnapping after fighting back against a stranger who allegedly tried to abduct her while she was walking alone in an alley in Alor Setar on Wednesday (13 May).

The victim, a Form Two student, reportedly bit the suspect’s hand before fleeing to a nearby tuition centre for help, reported Bernama.

Suspect allegedly grabbed girl in alley

According to Kota Setar District Police Chief ACP Syed Basri Syed Ali, the incident took place at about 8.26pm in Pekan Simpang Kuala.

The teenager was walking through an alley when an unidentified man on a motorcycle allegedly stopped in front of her.

“While the victim was walking through an alley in the town, the suspect stopped his motorcycle in front of her. He immediately hugged her while covering her face with his hand,” he said in a statement on Thursday (14 May).

In an attempt to free herself, the girl bit the suspect’s hand before running to a nearby tuition centre to seek help.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene afterwards.

Police tracking down suspect

ACP Syed Basri said the victim lodged a police report on Thursday, and investigations are ongoing under Section 363/511 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act (SOACA) 2017.

Police have also requested assistance from the D10 Forensic Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department from the Kedah Contingent Police Headquarters to collect samples from the scene.

Efforts to track down the suspect are currently underway, reported Sinar Harian.

Members of the public with information related to the incident have been urged to contact the police to assist with investigations.

Also read: 12-year-old boy chases after man who attempted to kidnap his younger sister at M’sia pasar malam



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Featured image adapted from Mingguan Wanita.