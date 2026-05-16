Funeral home founder sent to hospital after van rear-ended along TPE, son thanks motorcyclists who helped

Funeral home boss was driving van when it was rear-ended by car along TPE

The founder of a funeral home in Singapore was sent to the hospital on 3 May after his van was rear-ended along the Tampines Expressway (TPE).

Posting about the incident on Facebook, his son thanked the motorcyclists who helped call the ambulance, ensuring his father received timely assistance.

Funeral van crashes into road divider along TPE

Mr Lee Chun Nguan, the founder of Nguan Gratitude Services, told Shin Min Daily News that he was driving his company’s van at the time of the accident.

The 71-year-old was heading to Mandai Crematorium to collect ashes when he heard a loud “bang”.

He then lost control of the van, which surged forward and crashed into the railing of the road divider.

Passing motorcyclists stop to help, call the ambulance

Immediately after the accident, Mr Lee said he was momentarily at a loss and quickly checked himself for injuries.

His son Johnathan, a 42-year-old lawyer, said on Facebook that his father was hurt and could not reach for his phone to call for help.

Thankfully, several passing motorcyclists stopped to help him, and they called an ambulance.

One of them, named Chris, also helped to call his daughter.

Johnathan, who was in Malaysia when his sister called him, managed to get in touch with Chris, who passed the phone to his father so he could speak to him.

Soon, an ambulance came and sent the elderly man to Changi General Hospital (CGH).

Even so, Chris took photos of what was happening so Johnathan and his sister would know that their father was injured but being looked after.

Son thanks motorcyclists for their help

Johnathan thanked the motorcyclists who stopped to help his father that day, lamenting that he never got to thank them properly, except for Chris.

He noted that they did not have to help but did so anyway, and because of them, his father received medical help.

His family “will not forget” what they did, he said, adding:

And to anyone reading this who has ever pulled over for a stranger on the road, or wondered whether it was worth the trouble, it was. It mattered more than you’ll ever know.

Funeral director suffers broken ribs & head injuries, needs physiotheraphy

As for his father, he was warded in the Integrated Building of CGH.

Johnathan told Shin Min that when he arrived at the hospital, he saw his father bleeding from the head, with multiple broken ribs, severe abrasions on his right arm, and a lumbar spine injury.

He now needs physiotherapy to help him walk again, he said, adding:

I’m just grateful that Dad is still with us.

Car driver also sent to hospital, assisting with investigations

In response to queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) that it was alerted to the accident at about 7.35am on 3 May.

It took place along the TPE in the direction of the Seletar Expressway (SLE), after the Punggol Road exit, and involved a car and a van.

A 25-year-old male car driver and a 71-year-old male van driver were sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 7.40am, told MS News that the car driver was conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital, while the van driver was conveyed to CGH.

Additionally, the car driver is assisting with police investigations.

Also read: Speeding car hits van & overturns along TPE, teen arrested for drink-driving

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Featured image adapted from Johnathan Lee on Facebook.