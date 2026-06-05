S’porean linked to Cambodia scam syndicate arrested in M’sia & deported to S’pore, will be charged

Singaporean linked to scam syndicate based in Cambodia arrested in Perlis

One more Singaporean linked to a Cambodia-based scam syndicate has been nabbed in Malaysia and deported to Singapore.

32-year-old Francis Tan Thuan Heng is now in police custody and will be charged, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release sent to MS News on Friday (5 June).

Arrest follows cross-border collaboration

Tan was arrested on 10 March in Perlis, a Malaysian state on the Thai border, by the Malaysian authorities.

His arrest came after SPF and the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) took part in “close collaboration and intelligence sharing”, SPF said.

SPF extended its deepest appreciation to the RMP for its “unwavering support”.

Singaporean deported, to be charged on 6 June

Tan was deported and handed over to SPF by the RMP on Friday.

He will be charged in court on Saturday (6 June) with facilitating the commission of a serious offence in furtherance of the illegal purpose of a locally linked Organised Criminal Group.

The offence, under Section 12(2)(b) of the Organised Crime Act 2015, carries up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to S$100,000.

Arrested Singaporean linked to Cambodia scam syndicate busted on 9 Sept

Tan is among 29 Singaporeans suspected of being members of a scam syndicate operating from a compound in Phnom Penh.

The syndicate is believed to be involved in government official impersonation scams targeting victims in Singapore, with at least 535 reported cases involving at least S$53 million in losses.

It was uncovered during a joint operation by SPF and the Cambodian National Police on 9 Sept, leading to the arrest of 15 suspects in Singapore — 12 Singaporeans, two Malaysians, and one Filipina.

SPF also issued prohibition of disposal orders and seized assets linked to the syndicate as part of ongoing investigations.

24 Singaporeans remain at large

However, SPF said on 29 Oct that it was looking for 34 more suspected members of the syndicate — 27 Singaporeans and seven Malaysians.

Two additional Singaporean suspects were later identified following further investigations — Jonathan Boneta, 27, and Lee Ding Hao, 33 — bringing the number of Singaporeans involved to 29. Additional Interpol Red Notices were issued against them on 25 March.

All the suspects are believed to have operated out of the same scam compound in Phnom Penh.

With the arrests of five Singaporeans and one Malaysian so far, 24 Singaporeans and six Malaysians remain at large.

One of the Singaporeans is alleged mastermind Ng Wei Liang, 32.

SPF pledged to continue to work closely with foreign law enforcement partners to apprehend those who perpetrate scams against victims in Singapore.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts should call the SPF Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit it via the SPF I-Witness portal.

All information received will be kept strictly confidential.

Also read: 30-year-old S’porean suspected to be linked to Cambodia scam ring arrested during raid

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.