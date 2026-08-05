Thai woman shares ordeal after allegedly being molested by male passenger during flydubai flight

Thai woman allegedly molested by passenger during flight to Bangkok

A Thai woman shared an experience of allegedly being molested by a male passenger during a flight from Italy to Thailand.

According to her Facebook post on Monday (3 Aug), Beaut Aornnicha said she was returning to Thailand on a flydubai flight when the incident occurred.

Man acted while she and her daughter were asleep

Once the plane took off, a fellow passenger, seated next to her, began resting his hand on her seat. In the Facebook post, she noted that she was wondering why he was encroaching on her personal area.

During the flight, Ms Beaut mentioned that she and her four-year-old daughter both fell asleep.

That’s when the woman recounted feeling someone’s hand touching the right side of her bottom.

Additionally, she claimed that area of her trousers was damp.

Initially, she thought it was her imagination. But after a while, she saw him constantly staring at her.

During the flight, the man also reached over to tamper with the entertainment screen in front of her seat.

This made Ms Beaut feel uncomfortable as it is something that “normal people don’t do”.

Victim informed crew about molestation

When the plane landed in Thailand, Ms Beaut told the flight attendant about what had happened.

Admitting his wrongdoings, the man broke down in tears before bowing down to apologise.

However, Ms Beaut refused to accept the apology and the police eventually arrested the man.

She added that one of the staff team had notified her about a semen stain on her trousers. The passenger was shocked to learn that the man went so far as to ejaculate on her clothes.

Ms Beaut explained that she was in a deep sleep because she had taken sleeping pills on the plane to adjust to the time difference. Hence, she did not realise when the man was conducting his act.

Despite travelling abroad frequently, Ms Beaut said she had never experienced an incident like this before.

Urged people to help share story as warning

Following the incident, the matter was handled by Tourist Police, an investigating officer, and an immigration inspector.

Ms Beaut urged people to share her story as a warning.

“Please be extremely careful when sitting next to strangers on a plane and stay as alert as possible. I don’t want this kind of incident to happen to anyone else,” she said.

Also read: SIA passenger jailed for molesting air stewardess, friend laughed & said he wanted beer to watch ‘show’



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Featured image adapted from Beaut Aornnicha on Facebook.