SIA passenger jailed for molesting air stewardess, friend laughed & said he wanted beer to watch ‘show’

Indian national molests SIA air stewardess twice, jailed 6 months after cornering her in galley

A 35-year-old man has been jailed for six months after he admitted to molesting an air stewardess twice on a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight, then trailing her into the aircraft galley and cornering her there.

Akash Tiwari, an Indian national, was also ordered to compensate the victim for her emotional trauma and medical expenses.

He had pleaded guilty to one molestation charge and another charge involving threatening behaviour that caused distress.

Group allegedly behaved rowdily during flight

According to The Straits Times (ST), Tiwari was travelling from Thailand to Singapore with four friends on 9 Feb.

The group was reportedly rowdy throughout the journey, waving frantically and laughing whenever female cabin crew members walked past their row.

Before take-off, the victim approached the group to confirm their meal selections.

While confirming his meal, Tiwari stretched out his arm and brushed against the stewardess’s upper thigh.

The unexpected contact shocked her, but Tiwari and his friends allegedly laughed in response.

After informing her superior about the incident, the stewardess was reassigned to serve passengers in a different aisle away from Tiwari.

Passenger later elbowed stewardess while she was working

A second incident occurred later in the flight while the stewardess was collecting meal trays and pushing a service cart.

As she moved down the aisle with her back facing him, Tiwari deliberately leaned out of his seat and swerved towards her, nudging his elbow into her buttock area with the intention of outraging her modesty.

Public Prosecutor Lynda Lee said the victim was very upset and told Tiwari not to touch her.

Rather than apologising, he smirked, causing her further distress.

The situation worsened when one of Tiwari’s friends reportedly laughed at her reaction.

Court documents stated that the friend, identified as Jay Shankar, remarked that he wanted a beer to watch the “show”.

Stewardess left in tears after being cornered in galley

The victim subsequently reported the incident to the chief flight stewardess, who accompanied her to confront Tiwari.

However, he allegedly remained unapologetic and insisted he had done nothing wrong.

As the aircraft prepared for landing, the stewardess went to the galley to report the incident further.

Tiwari then followed her into the narrow, confined area.

When she told him to stay away, he allegedly moved even closer and cornered her in the galley.

The stewardess shouted at him to stop following her and quickly left the area, but realised he was still trailing behind her.

Several passengers witnessed the encounter.

She later sought help from the chief stewardess again and was reportedly in tears, visibly frightened and shaking.

Man arrested upon arrival in Singapore

The flight captain subsequently reported the incident to authorities at Changi Airport, and a police report was lodged.

Tiwari was arrested after the aircraft landed in Singapore.

During sentencing, the prosecution argued that the offences were particularly serious because the molestation and harassment took place in the presence of Tiwari’s friends, whose behaviour further aggravated the victim’s distress.

The prosecution sought six months’ jail as well as compensation for the victim’s emotional trauma and medical expenses.

The court ultimately imposed a six-month jail sentence and ordered Tiwari to pay S$1,270.95 in compensation.

According to CNA, molestation carries a penalty of up to three years’ jail, a fine, caning, or any combination of these punishments.

For causing distress through threatening behaviour, offenders can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$5,000, or both.