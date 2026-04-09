Chinese passenger removed from M’sia Airlines flight after allegedly touching flight attendant during dispute

Passenger removed from Malaysia Airlines flight after dispute with crew member

A Chinese passenger was escorted off a Malaysia Airlines flight to Beijing on Tuesday (7 April) following a dispute with cabin crew.

The incident occurred on board flight MH318, which was scheduled to depart from Kuala Lumpur.

According to China Press, the man was believed to have touched a female flight attendant, leading to the airline denying him boarding.

Despite repeated attempts by the crew to defuse the situation, he was eventually removed from the aircraft by security personnel.

Passenger claimed he only ‘lightly tapped’ attendant

In footage circulating online, the passenger is seen defending his actions, insisting that he had only “lightly tapped” the flight attendant twice and did not consider it physical aggression.

He also requested for the aircraft’s CCTV footage to be reviewed to support his account.

However, his explanation was not accepted, and security officers were called in to escort him off the plane.

Witness describes chaotic boarding process

A passenger on the same flight, Ye Yuanyi (name transliterated from Mandarin), later shared his experience in a social media post.

He said it was the first time he had witnessed someone being removed from a flight.

Mr Ye noted that he did not observe the entire altercation and could not confirm the full details of the passenger’s behaviour.

However, he highlighted that a series of issues prior to boarding had already caused frustration among passengers.

He explained that Malaysia Airlines had made a last-minute aircraft change, resulting in seat reassignments for some passengers.

Although they had completed check-in procedures, many were unable to scan their boarding passes at the gate and had to return to the counter to reprint their passes and receive new seat allocations.

According to Mr Ye, the situation quickly became chaotic. There was limited space, no clear crowd control, and ground staff were slow in processing the reissued tickets, leaving passengers tired and frustrated.

He added that some passengers who were initially seated together were split up, and with less than 30 minutes before departure, there was little time to resolve the seating issues.

Language barrier added to confusion

Mr Ye also pointed out that many Chinese passengers struggled to understand instructions on-site due to language barriers, and there was no translation assistance available.

This left some feeling confused and helpless amid the disorder.

While he acknowledged that the passenger who was removed had behaved inappropriately, Mr Ye suggested that the situation might not have escalated as it did if the earlier handling had been more organised and professional.

“It’s hard to determine who was right or wrong,” he said. “But this experience has already left quite a number of Chinese passengers with a less-than-positive impression of Malaysia.”

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Featured image adapted from China Press.