Armed police deployed to Orchard Gateway mall after dispute among several youths

14-year-old boy assisting police investigations after dispute at Orchard Gateway

Armed police officers were seen entering Orchard Gateway last Saturday (16 May), reportedly in response to a dispute among several youths.

A video posted on RedNote showed at least four officers running into the mall, apparently wearing bulletproof vests and carrying submachine guns.

Multiple police vehicles spotted outside Orchard Gateway

In the caption of her post, the original poster (OP) said she first saw two “normal” police officers entering Orchard Gateway.

There were also four police fast response cars parked outside the mall, she added.

She then saw a black police van and two red tactical vehicles travelling down the nearby Killiney Road, though it is unclear whether they were responding to the same incident as they did not stop at the mall.

Lastly, a police Emergency Response Team vehicle arrived with its siren blaring.

The four armed officers got out from the car and quickly entered the mall.

Group of youths reportedly had a dispute

The incident involved a large group of youths who had a dispute at the location, according to Shin Min Daily News.

One of the youths reportedly called the police out of concern for his safety.

14-year-old assisting with police investigations

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at around 6.45pm on 16 May.

The location was 277 Orchard Road — the address of Orchard Gateway.

No injuries were reported, but a 14-year-old boy is assisting with investigations for intentional harassment and criminal force.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Police in bulletproof vests activated after man brandishes knife at Whampoa coffee shop

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Featured image adapted from 南洋咸鱼煲 on RedNote.

