FairPrice S$1.95 durian sale at selected outlets returns, limited to first 300 customers daily

Kampung durians return with bargain prices, premium varieties available at regular rates

FairPrice’s annual S$1.95 durian flash sale is back in 2026, continuing its yearly tradition of offering durian lovers a sweet deal.

In a media release by FairPrice Group on Tuesday (19 May), the local supermarket chain also announced various details regarding the event, which will take place across the span of three weekends at three different locations across Singapore.

Durian going at S$1.95

This year, the promotion will be held across three weekends at three FairPrice outlets, giving more shoppers the chance to grab kampung durians weighing 600g to 800g for just S$1.95 each.

Get ready to spike your cravings, as durians will be sold in-store for a limited period each weekend, with fixed quantities available.

The event will kick off on 22 to 24 May at FairPrice Bedok North Blk 212.

The following weekend, 29 to 31 May, the flash sale heads to the FairPrice outlet in Kang Kar Mall.

The event ends at its third and final location, FairPrice Elias Mall Atrium, from 5 to 7 June.

Premium durian varieties also available

The sale starts at 9am daily and will be strictly on a first-come, first-served basis.

Interested customers are also advised to arrive early to avoid missing out on this sweet deal.

Only the first 300 customers per day are eligible, and each shopper can purchase a maximum of two durians.

Those seeking alternative options can still head down to the flash sale.

In the media release, FairPrice confirmed that premium durian varieties such as Musang Wang, King of Kings, and Red Prawn will also be available at their regular prices.

Also read: FairPrice to sell durians for S$1.95 each at selected outlets, limited to first 300 customers daily

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Featured images courtesy of FairPrice.