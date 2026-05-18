KFC is giving away 150 of its new Loaded Salad Bowls for free at HarbourFront Centre on 20 May

KFC offers 150 free Loaded Salad Bowls at HarbourFront Centre on 20 May to mark new launch

Fans of KFC can now get their fried chicken fix with a lighter twist, as KFC Singapore has launched a new Loaded Salad Bowl alongside other greener menu options.

The launch comes after KFC Singapore recently joined the Health Promotion Board’s (HPB) Healthier Dining Programme, becoming the first fried chicken quick-service restaurant in Singapore to do so.

The chain said the new salad options are part of its expanding range of balanced meal options under 550 calories.

150 complimentary Loaded Salad Bowls available from 2pm

To celebrate the launch, KFC will be giving away 150 complimentary Loaded Salad Bowls at its HarbourFront Centre outlet on 20 May, so customers can get a taste of the new menu item for free.

The one-day giveaway will take place at KFC HarbourFront Centre on 20 May, from 2pm onwards.

A total of 150 Loaded Salad Bowls will be given out to the first 150 customers, while stocks last. Each customer will be limited to one complimentary bowl.

Here’s where to find the outlet:



KFC (HarbourFront Centre)

Address: 1 Maritime Square, #02-83/84 HarbourFront Centre, Singapore 099253

Opening hours: 7am – 10pm daily

Nearest MRT station: HarbourFront

KFC launches new Loaded Salad Bowl in Singapore

According to KFC Singapore’s press release, the new Loaded Salad Bowl features Hot & Crispy chicken bites served on a bed of crisp lettuce, cherry tomatoes, and sweet corn.

Customers can also choose between two dressings: Kewpie black vinegar onion or caesar.

For those keeping an eye on their calorie intake, the bowl comes in at 309 calories, with 19g of protein and 1g of fibre.

So, if you’re craving KFC but also want a side of greens, this gives you a more balanced option without skipping the fried chicken entirely.

New Side Salad Cup and Corn Cup also available

Besides the Loaded Salad Bowl, KFC Singapore has also introduced a new Side Salad Cup and Corn Cup as part of its refreshed salad menu.

The Side Salad Cup comes with lettuce, cherry tomatoes, and sweet corn, while the Corn Cup offers a simple veggie side for those who want to add more fibre to their meal.

These new items join KFC Singapore’s range of balanced meal options under 550 calories.

Other items in this category include the Original Recipe Porridge Meal with black coffee or black tea, Famous Bowl à la carte, Coleslaw à la carte, and Whipped Potato à la carte.

Salad menu available islandwide from 20 May

KFC’s salad menu will be available from 20 May onwards at all KFC outlets islandwide, for both dine-in and takeaway.

The items will also be available for delivery via GrabFood, foodpanda, and KFC Delivery.

Prices start from S$3.25 for the Corn Cup. The Side Salad Cup is priced at S$4.45, while the Loaded Salad Bowl costs S$7.85 à la carte.

Customers can also get the Loaded Salad Bowl Meal at S$8.95, which comes with a bottle of Dasani drinking water or apple juice.

Also read: 26 S’pore KFC outlets now open till 2am on Fridays & Saturdays, midnight on Sundays & public holidays

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Featured image courtesy of KFC and adapted from Google Maps, for illustration purposes only.