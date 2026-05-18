573-year-old temple in Japan goes up in flames, fire takes nearly 9 hours to extinguish

No injury reported after 573-year-old Daihoji Temple in Japan goes up in flames

A 573-year-old temple in Japan was engulfed in flames on Saturday evening (16 May), with firefighters battling the blaze for almost nine hours before bringing it under control.

The fire destroyed large parts of Daihoji Temple in Takaoka City, Toyama Prefecture.

Fire takes about eight hours and 40 minutes to extinguish

Authorities said the fire began at around 6.45pm, Tulip TV reported.

The fire department received a report from a nearby resident saying “black smoke and flames were visible from the roof” of the temple.

A total of 20 fire engines and other rescue vehicles were immediately deployed.

Located in a densely populated residential area in ​​central Takaoka City, residents feared the fire would spread.

“The wind was blowing in our direction, so it was honestly scary. We could hear the building collapsing,” one said, according to KNB News.

The fire was extinguished at 3.28am on Sunday (17 May), about eight hours and 40 minutes after it began.

No injuries reported

Authorities later confirmed that four people living on the temple grounds, including the 67-year-old head priest, escaped safely.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

During an initial on-site investigation on Sunday, authorities found that the temple’s main hall and living quarters were severely burned.

Its memorial hall and ossuary were also destroyed.

Cause of fire under investigation

The fire department added that flames had spread to the nearby Torimachi Mikurumayama Exchange Hall and a vacant house, though both fires were successfully extinguished.

The authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

According to its website, Daihoji Temple is a Nichiren Buddhist temple founded in 1453 during the Muromachi period.

It had previously been destroyed in the Takaoka Great Fire in 1900, but was then rebuilt.

Also read: Man in Japan drives burning truck to fire station to get it extinguished

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Featured image adapted from FNN.