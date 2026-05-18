Uriage’s new Cica Daily range soothes tight & sensitive skin, with 3-for-2 & 30% off promos in S’pore

Uriage has different serums for different skin concerns, with limited-time promos to enjoy

Different problems call for different solutions. For example, you wouldn’t treat sore muscles with cold medication, or wear a woolly sweater for a walk under the 2pm Singapore sun.

Skincare works the same way. That’s why French dermatological skincare brand Uriage has targeted ranges for different concerns, including the latest Cica Daily range for dehydrated, sensitive, or fragile skin that needs extra support against daily stressors.

Barrier care for stressed-out skin

If your skin has been feeling tight, rough, easily irritated, or more sensitive than usual, your skin barrier may need extra support.

The Cica Daily range supports the skin’s three main lines of defence: the physical barrier, immune barrier, and microbiome barrier, which work together to keep skin hydrated, balanced, and resilient.

Formulated for all skin types, it’s also fragrance-free and alcohol-free. Good news for anyone whose face starts protesting the moment a product contains too many potential irritants.

At the heart of the range is Uriage’s 10.5% Thermal-Biotic Complex, which combines Uriage Thermal Water with inulin, a natural prebiotic that helps rebalance the skin’s microbiome.

The formulas are also boosted with centella asiatica, vitamin B5, and hyaluronic acid to help soothe, repair, and hydrate the skin.

Three products for a complete barrier-care routine

Uriage’s Cica Daily line-up includes three products, depending on how much comfort your skin needs.

The Cica Daily Intense Repairing Serum is the star product, made to strengthen the skin barrier, smooth texture, and support a more even-looking complexion with ingredients such as Thermal-Biotic Complex, centella asiatica, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin B5.

For lighter daytime hydration, there’s the Cica Daily Repairing Gel-Cream, which has a fresh, non-sticky texture that suits Singapore’s weather.

When your skin feels especially dry or fragile, the Cica Daily Repairing Cream Concentrate offers a richer texture for more intensive comfort.

It also comes in an eco-friendly reusable jar with a refill option, which helps reduce plastic use by 94%, so your skin gets extra TLC without the extra packaging waste.

Other Uriage serums for different skin concerns

If barrier repair isn’t your skin’s main concern, Uriage also has booster serums for other common issues, so you can pick based on what your face is currently complaining about.

When breakouts are the problem, the Hyséac New Skin Serum Anti-Blemish Booster uses AHAs, zinc, and Uriage Thermal Water to help smooth, mattify, and soothe skin dealing with pimples, blackheads, enlarged pores, and stress- or hormone-linked flare-ups.

On days when your skin feels tight or dehydrated, the Eau Thermale H.A Booster Serum combines pure natural hyaluronic acid, Uriage Thermal Water, and Aquaxyl to give skin a plumper, more hydrated look.

To tackle dark spots and dullness, the Depiderm Anti-Dark Spot Serum Brightening Booster contains stabilised vitamin C, niacinamide, Uriage Thermal Water, and enoxolone to target uneven tone, acne marks, and dull patches while still being suitable for sensitive skin.

Each serum is dermatologically tested and designed to address a specific skin need with concentrated active ingredients.

They’re also packaged in chic, brightly coloured recyclable glass bottles, so your skincare shelf can look aesthetic while being a little less wasteful.

Enjoy limited-time Uriage promotions at Guardian and Watsons

Figuring out what your skin needs shouldn’t feel like a complicated mission, and Uriage’s targeted ranges make it easier to find care that actually matches what your skin is dealing with.

You can find these Uriage products and more at Guardian, Watsons, Lazada, and Shopee, with limited-time deals to make targeted skincare a little easier on the wallet.

For those planning to stock up while there are deals going on, Guardian shoppers can get three Uriage products for the price of two from now till 20 May.

Meanwhile, Watsons members can enjoy 30% off Uriage products till 27 May.

For more information, visit Uriage’s official website.

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Featured image courtesy of Uriage and adapted from @uriage_sg on Instagram.