2NE1’s Sandara Park to make appearance at Orchard Central on 17 July, spend S$100 for a chance to meet her

Sandara Park to meet fans at Orchard Central on 17 July, first 50 qualifying shoppers get group photo opportunity

Fans of Sandara Park may want to clear their Friday evening plans, as the 2NE1 star is set to bring some ‘Fire’ to Orchard Central on 17 July.

The singer, actress, and K-pop icon will appear at the mall’s Level 1 Atrium at 7pm as part of Far East Malls’ Singapore Playdate campaign.

Besides seeing Park in person, a limited number of shoppers will also get to exchange a brief greeting with her and take a group photo.

Spend S$100 for a chance to meet Sandara Park

If you’ve been meaning to do some shopping, 17 July may just be the best time.

Fans who spend at least S$100 in a single receipt at Orchard Central between 11am and 5pm that day can qualify for a closer encounter with Park during her fan event.

Once that’s done, head to the Level 1 Atrium near Molly Tea from 12.30pm, where you’ll need to present the receipt, upload it to the shopFarEast app, and collect a queue number.

The first 50 shoppers who complete the verification process will get to join Park for a hi-bye greeting on stage, followed by a group photo opportunity.

Those outside the first 50 still have something to look forward to, as all eligible shoppers who register during the redemption period will stand a chance to receive an autographed photo from Park.

More information can be found on Far East Mall’s website.

A new chapter beyond 2NE1

Park’s Singapore appearance comes shortly after Power Entertainment announced that it had signed her for representation across Southeast Asia.

The entertainment company counts David Yong, who appeared in the Netflix reality series ‘Super Rich in Korea’, as one of its key figures.

It has also come on board as a strategic partner and investor in Aradnas, Park’s newly launched independent record label.

Through the partnership, Power Entertainment plans to use its regional network to create more opportunities for Park across music, live events, digital content, and brand collaborations.

The company said it hopes to bring her closer to long-time fans while introducing her to new audiences throughout Southeast Asia.

More details about upcoming projects and appearances are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

‘Southeast Asia has always felt like home’: Sandara Park

In a media release, Yong described Park as a “one-of-a-kind icon” who connects with Southeast Asian audiences like no other.

He added that the company had put together plans that would celebrate her career so far while opening the door to a new chapter in the region.

Park similarly shared that “Southeast Asia has always felt like home”, pointing to the love and support she has received from fans throughout her career.

Before becoming an international star as a member of 2NE1, Park had already built a following in the Philippines, where she began her entertainment career.

Also read: K-pop idol Lee Chaeyeon to hold private fan sign in S’pore on 14 Aug, open to 30 fans only

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Featured image courtesy of Far East Malls and adapted from Orchard Central on Facebook.