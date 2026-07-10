K-pop idol Lee Chaeyeon to hold private fan sign in S’pore on 14 Aug, open to 30 fans only

K-pop star Lee Chaeyeon to hold private fan-sign event in Singapore on 14 Aug

Former IZ*ONE member and K-pop singer Lee Chaeyeon will meet fans in Singapore at a private fan-sign event on 14 Aug.

The event is being held in support of her fourth mini album, ‘Till I Die’, which was released on 28 April and marked her first comeback under agency DayOneDream.

Only 30 fans will be selected to attend the closed-door event, where they can meet Chaeyeon up close and participate in a Q&A session.

Rose to fame as a member of IZ*ONE

Chaeyeon first gained widespread recognition through the 2018 reality competition ‘Produce 48’, where she finished among the final 12 contestants and debuted as a member of South Korean-Japanese girl group IZ*ONE.

The group debuted in October 2018 with ‘La Vie en Rose’ and went on to become one of the most prominent project groups of its generation before disbanding in April 2021.

Chaeyeon was particularly known for her dancing and performance skills.

Following IZ*ONE’s disbandment, she appeared on dance competition ‘Street Woman Fighter’ before making her solo debut in October 2022 with the mini album ‘Hush Rush’.

She later gained further attention with songs such as ‘Knock’, ‘Let’s Dance’, and ‘Don’t’, establishing herself as a solo performer known for dance-focused releases.

Purchase Chaeyeon’s new album to enter

Fans can enter the draw by purchasing the Archive Book version of ‘Till I Die’ through House of Kpop’s website by 11.59pm on 12 July.

The album is priced at S$25, with each copy purchased counting as one entry. The 30 winners will be selected at random.

All entrants will also receive a Singapore-exclusive Lee Chaeyeon photocard featuring a handwritten English message on the back.

Besides meeting the singer, winners will get to participate in a Q&A session and stand a chance to receive one of four signed Polaroid photographs.

The winners will be announced on House of Kpop’s website on 17 July.

As the fan sign is a private event, its location will only be disclosed to the successful applicants.

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Featured image by @official.lcy on Instagram.