Woman in Hong Kong arrested for allegedly placing needle on bus seats, injuring passenger

Hong Kong woman arrested for allegedly placing needle on bus seat and injuring a passenger

At 2pm on 23 July, a 29-year-old woman riding the bus in Hong Kong was pricked in her butt after she took a seat.

After checking the seat, she found that a needle had been lodged in it.

She promptly notified the bus captain, who parked the vehicle and called police.

The woman was then conveyed to the hospital for her injury and police began investigating the case.

Woman arrested for needle incident

According to The Standard, a woman in her 50s was arrested in connection to the incident.

Investigators used security camera footage to track down the suspect to her home. A search revealed that she had other similar needles.

Police also seized the clothing she had worn on the day of the incident.

The woman lived along the bus route and was reportedly a regular passenger. It is unclear if she held a grudge against the bus operator.

Second needle found, connection unclear

Coincidentally, a similar needle was found lodged in the seat of another bus on 24 July.

However, it is unclear if this incident is related to the first.

The needle was discovered at around noon by some passengers on the bus. Fortunately, no one was injured in the second incident.

This is not the first time Hong Kong has seen needles being placed on bus seats.

Back in 2020, a 30-year-old man was arrested for lodging needles inside bus seats in a similar manner.

He was linked to three cases where needles were found.

Two women were injured in the incidents connected to him.

Authorities have urged bus riders in Hong Kong to be vigilant of their surroundings and notify bus drivers if they spot suspicious objects.

Also read: Bus driver in China saves 12 passengers after suffering heart attack, dies later at hospital



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Featured image adapted from The Standard (HK).