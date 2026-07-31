Spider-Man: Brand New Day surprised even a non-Marvel fan like me

Why Spider-Man: Brand New Day won over this casual Marvel viewer, showing off Peter Parker, not Spider-Man

Rating: ★★★★☆ (4/5)

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

I don’t consider myself a Marvel fan.

Neither have I watched every film. Nor can I name every superhero or explain every reference hidden in the background of a scene.

Most of the time, I jump into Marvel movies with only a rough idea of who’s who.

So I walked into the Singapore premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on Wednesday (29 July) expecting an entertaining superhero film.

I left feeling like I’d watched one of the most human Spider-Man stories ever told.

More importantly, I never felt lost.

That’s perhaps the film’s biggest achievement. Despite arriving after years of Marvel lore, Brand New Day never feels inaccessible.

Instead, director Destin Daniel Cretton strips Spider-Man back to his core, delivering a grounded story about loneliness, grief, friendship and finding yourself again.

You don’t need encyclopaedic Marvel knowledge to understand why Peter Parker hurts.

You just need to understand what it’s like to lose people.

The most cinematic Spider-Man swinging sequences yet

Every Spider-Man film has tried to outdo the last with bigger action sequences.

Brand New Day finally delivers what may be my favourite.

The web-swinging scenes are breathtaking. New York feels alive beneath Peter as he glides effortlessly between skyscrapers, dives through traffic and launches himself across the skyline.

The camera doesn’t simply follow Spider-Man.

It flies with him.

The movement feels fluid, weightless and cinematic in a way I haven’t experienced in previous Spider-Man films. Every leap carries momentum, making you feel the exhilaration alongside Peter.

Even someone who isn’t invested in Spider-Man lore can appreciate just how stunning these sequences are.

You don’t need homework before watching

One of my biggest concerns before watching was whether I’d spend half the movie trying to remember events from previous Marvel films.

Thankfully, that never happened.

The film gives newcomers just enough context without drowning them in exposition. Characters are introduced naturally, relationships quickly become clear, and the emotional stakes never rely solely on whether you’ve watched every previous instalment.

Even as someone who only watches Marvel movies occasionally, I never felt lost.

Instead, I found myself quickly invested in Peter’s journey and the people around him.

The Easter eggs reward longtime fans without alienating newcomers

That said, Brand New Day is packed with clever nods to Spider-Man’s history.

One that stood out was a subtle twist on perhaps the franchise’s most iconic romantic moment.

It’s a smart visual callback that mirrors the original while reminding audiences that this isn’t quite the same relationship anymore.

Moments like these reward longtime fans while remaining meaningful even if you don’t immediately recognise the reference.

Peter Parker finally feels like the heart of the story

What surprised me most wasn’t the action.

It was Peter Parker.

Rather than focusing solely on Spider-Man saving New York yet again, Brand New Day spends far more time exploring the man beneath the mask, peeling back the emotional walls he’s built around himself since the world forgot he existed.

Peter has convinced himself that pushing people away is the only way to protect them.

He throws himself into being Spider-Man, isolates himself from those he loves and gradually becomes someone who’s fiercely independent, emotionally guarded and almost married to the job.

Watching him slowly realise that’s not who he truly is gives the film its emotional core.

Even though I hadn’t followed every chapter of Peter’s journey across previous films, I could still feel how much he’d changed.

It genuinely felt like I was watching someone who had grown from a teenager reliant on the people around him into an adult carrying far too much on his own.

Morally grey storyline

Another aspect I appreciated was how morally grey the story felt.

Brand New Day presents characters wrestling with trauma, grief and impossible choices.

Even Peter spends much of the film battling his own inner demons, questioning whether shutting everyone out is really the only way forward.

That emotional complexity makes the conflict feel far more grounded than a typical superhero blockbuster.

It’s ultimately a story about damaged people trying, and often failing, to overcome their pain.

A refreshingly realistic journey

One thing I loved most was how restrained the movie felt.

Peter chooses connection over isolation, gradually accepting that he doesn’t have to shoulder every burden alone.

It reminded me that Spider-Man has always been more than his love life.

He’s a friendly neighbourhood hero because of the people around him.

One plot point could have been stronger

The film isn’t perfect.

My biggest issue involves a key plot point around Peter.

Throughout much of the story, his struggles are centred around this plot point. It creates genuine tension. By the final act, however, he suddenly seems to have comfortably resolved this problem.

Given how much attention the story pays to this internal struggle, I expected a stronger payoff showing exactly how Peter learned to overcome this issue.

Instead, that transition feels a little too abrupt.

A hopeful addition to the franchise

Despite that minor gripe, Spider-Man: Brand New Day exceeded all my expectations.

It delivers exhilarating action, gorgeous visuals and plenty of fan service, but its greatest strength lies in something much simpler.

It remembers that Spider-Man isn’t compelling because he can swing between skyscrapers or defeat larger-than-life enemies.

He’s compelling because he’s Peter Parker.

For longtime fans, this feels like a return to the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man many have been hoping to see again.

For casual viewers like me, it’s proof that you don’t need years of Marvel knowledge to enjoy a superhero film that’s emotionally resonant, visually stunning and genuinely heartfelt.

I may not be a Marvel fan.

But if future Spider-Man films continue telling stories like this one, I might just become one.

The movie is out in cinemas now, as it opened on Thursday (30 July).