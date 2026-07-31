Grammys CEO disappointed after BTS withdraws from awards due to new Asian pop category

BTS not submitting their music for 2027 Grammy Awards

Korean pop boy group BTS have announced they will not be submitting their music for consideration for the 2027 Grammy Awards.

The seven BTS members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, posted a synchronised statement on their Instagram stories on 29 July.

The post says, “We have decided not to enter the Grammys this year. I hope music itself can be heard and loved rather than being distinguished by region or language. Thank you to the army and everyone for always being with me.”

The group has had resounding success since releasing their comeback album, Arirang, in March.

Thus, many critics and fans expected BTS to be the leading contender for the Grammy Awards.

The album debuted at the top spot on the Billboard 200, South Korea’s Circle Chart, Japan’s Oricon Charts, Germany’s Album Chart and the U.K Official Albums Chart.

Their lead single “SWIM” made history as the group’s seventh chart-topper on the Billboard Hot 100. All of the tracks, excluding “No. 29”, charted on Billboard.

Thus, the group’s decision to withdraw from the submissions might seem surprising.

However, some fans already saw this coming.

First K-pop act to receive Grammy nominations, but no wins

Since debuting in 2013, BTS made historical waves across Korean pop and global music.

They have become one of the most international music groups of the 21st century.

On 24 November 2020, they made history as the first Korean pop act to receive a Grammy Award nomination for their hit song “Dynamite” under “Best Pop Duo / Group Performance”.

Although they did not win that category, BTS received several nominations from 2021 to 2024, including “Album of the Year” and “Best Music Video”.

Despite the total of 5 nominations over the years, BTS has not won a Grammy Award, leaving many fans disappointed.

Decision references new exclusive Asian category added last month

Many netizens have speculated that the announcement is a response to the Grammy Awards’ decision to create a new category for Asian pop genres in the 69th Annual Grammy Awards.

In June 2026, the Grammys introduced “Best Asian Pop Music Performance” as a new category, stating that the award “recognises artistic excellence in Asian pop music performances”.

Eligible recordings include contemporary popular music originating from or widely recognised within Asian markets, such as K-pop, J-pop and C-pop.

Grammys chief executive Harvey Mason Jr said expanding the number of categories made the event “more inclusive” and enabled the awards to “represent more music creators, artists, writers and producers”.

The category is one of the five new categories in the award show, and will take effect in the next ceremony.

New category drew backlash for exclusion and alleged racism

Although designed as an “inclusive” category, the Grammys quickly drew backlash. Fans felt the new category discriminated against artists outside Western music spheres. They also felt it prevents non-American artists from winning the main categories.

Critics and fans argued that the new category is an act of “segregation” and “not inclusion”. Some argue that the academy relies on K-pop stars only for ratings and viewership.

A user on X wrote, “When non-Western artists are still underrepresented in major categories, it doesn’t feel like recognition for the Asian music market, but containment.”

the timing of a new “asian pop” category while a major asian act is having one of the most successful albums globally really exposes the problem: it’s segregation and not inclusion. when non western artists are still underrepresented in major categories, it doesn’t feel like… — sophie (@thvchapters) June 16, 2026

Another user wrote, “It’s actually insane how these K-pop artists became so big that these Western award shows are making their own K-pop and Asian pop categories just so they can discredit them.”

It’s actually insane how BTS became so big that these western award shows are making their own “kpop” and “Asian pop” categories just so they can discredit them — kat (@kookyun) June 16, 2026

One BTS ARMY even referenced their latest song “Aliens”, commenting that the Grammys revealed its true colours.

BTS dropping aliens and grammys showing its colors.. the joke writes itself — bah wishes to see bts⁷ (@parqueer) June 16, 2026

Apart from BTS, Blackpink singer Rose was the ceremony’s only other K-pop star nominee.

Grammy Awards deleted BTS’s previous performances on YouTube

In response to BTS’s announcement, the Grammy Awards have deleted their previous performances at the award show on YouTube.

BTS’s “Butter” and “Dynamite” performance videos have since been removed from the official Grammy Awards channel, sparking criticism online.

A user on X shared screenshots of the deletion, saying that this situation is “so embarassing for [The Grammys]”.

BTS withdrawing from the nominations really got under the grammys skin to the point that they deleted the Butter and dynamite performances.. this is so embarrassing for them my god 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/phvARkEMVZ — 🦂 (@lovethve) July 29, 2026

Before the deletion, BTS’s performance of “Butter” at the 2022 Grammy Awards was the most-viewed Grammy performance on YouTube, surpassing 100 million views and holding the record as the fastest and most-watched Grammy performance in history.

Netizens joked that the Grammys’ actions will not impact BTS negatively in any way.

The Grammy performances are still available on BTS’s official YouTube page on BANGTANTV.

Grammy CEO expresses disappointment over BTS’s decision

After the massive reaction to BTS’s statement, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. broke his silence in a statement posted on the official Grammy Awards Instagram page.

He says, “I am saddened to hear that BTS has chosen not to participated in the Grammy Awards process this year, but as a music creator, I understand and respect their decision.”

The CEO added that the Grammys created the category to “celebrate the depth, diversity and extraordinary growth of pop artistry coming out of Asia.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRAMMYS (@grammys)

“More categories mean more artists’ work is recognised. It’s never to divide, but to expand who is recognised by our 15,000 Grammy voters.”

Despite his statement, many netizens believed this act is an attempt at “damage control”.

Fans also highlighted that the Grammys deleted BTS’s previous performances at the awards.

Neither BTS nor their record company HYBE commented further on the situation.

Also Read: Brazilian woman who rang BTS Jungkook’s doorbell 133 times faces jail & deportation

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Featured image adapted from @bts.bighitofficial on Instagram and @mingukielovers on X.