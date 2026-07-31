Woman in S’pore overlays different religious images on resume for ‘divine intervention’ against bad job market

Job seeker in Singapore resorts to ‘divine intervention’ on resume

These days, getting a job might feel like winning the lottery — with job seekers missing out on positions be it due to a lack of experience, or a lack of ‘hunger’.

For one Singaporean woman, her tactic to gain an edge in the competitive job market included otherworldly elements.

In a TikTok video posted on 25 July, she shared how she hides various religious images in her digital resume in order to receive “divine intervention”.

Updating the resume with a ‘little sprinkle of magic’

In the video, the Original Poster (OP) shows herself digitally editing her resume on Canva.

The OP shares that she is updating her resume after three years with “a little sprinkle of magic”.

Since the job market is so bad, she believes that she needed “divine intervention”.

First, she overlays an image of Wenchang Dijun, the Taoist god of culture, literature and academic success, over her resume before changing its opacity from 100% to 0%.

Then, she overlays a picture of Phra Phrom, also known as the Four-Faced Buddha, and reduces the opacity as well.

Finally, she uses an image of a Chinese talisman and repeats the steps.

Netizens applaud creativity and want to try it for themselves

The OP’s job hunting strategy resonated well with netizens, with the video gaining more than 152,000 views and 13,000 likes.

Many netizens applaud the OP for being creative and smart, wishing her all the best in her job search.

Some claim they are going to try out this tactic for themselves.

One netizen asked if the idea worked, to which the OP says she is not sure since the companies have not replied yet.

While it is unknown if the images did bless her resume, the competitive job market has pushed people to not only stack their resume with work experiences, but also seek unique ways to stand out amongst the candidate pool.

Also read: S’porean man pranks mother by dramatically rearranging local folk song

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @sleepyjoooo on TikTok.