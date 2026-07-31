M’sian lorry driver arrested for trying to smuggle 12,800 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes at Tuas Checkpoint

driver cigarettes lorry

Latest News Singapore

The duty-unpaid cigarettes were concealed inside wooden crates enclosed in metal cases.

By - 31 Jul 2026, 11:07 am

Google Preferred Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Malaysian driver attempts to smuggle 12,800 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore

A Malaysian driver was arrested after more than 12,800 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found hidden in his lorry at Tuas Checkpoint.

On 22 July, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) Image Analyst detected anomalies in the scanned images of a Malaysia-registered lorry.

Upon inspecting the vehicle, officers found that it was carrying several large objects.

Officers pry open suspicious boxes

Footage uploaded by ICA showed officers prying open large metal cases with crowbars.

driver cigarettes lorry

Source: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Facebook

It required several personnel to dismantle the cases, which also had a wooden shell around them.

Footage further established numerous cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in each metal case.

Some clips also showed officers emptying cardboard boxes filled with the illicit goods.

31-year-old driver arrested and handed over to Singapore Customs

A 31-year-old male Malaysian driver was arrested in connection with the case.

driver cigarettes lorry

Source: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Facebook

The seized items and the suspect were handed over to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

ICA said it remains committed to keeping Singapore’s borders safe while facilitating legitimate trade and travel.

Also read: Duty-unpaid cigarettes found in consignment declared as ‘tube ice’ carried by M’sia-registered lorry

Duty-unpaid cigarettes found in consignment declared as ‘tube ice’ carried by M’sia-registered lorry

 

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.

Article written by:

Thanawut Fasaisirinan
Thanawut Fasaisirinan