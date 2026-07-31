M’sian lorry driver arrested for trying to smuggle 12,800 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes at Tuas Checkpoint

Malaysian driver attempts to smuggle 12,800 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore

A Malaysian driver was arrested after more than 12,800 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found hidden in his lorry at Tuas Checkpoint.

On 22 July, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) Image Analyst detected anomalies in the scanned images of a Malaysia-registered lorry.

Upon inspecting the vehicle, officers found that it was carrying several large objects.

Officers pry open suspicious boxes

Footage uploaded by ICA showed officers prying open large metal cases with crowbars.

It required several personnel to dismantle the cases, which also had a wooden shell around them.

Footage further established numerous cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in each metal case.

Some clips also showed officers emptying cardboard boxes filled with the illicit goods.

31-year-old driver arrested and handed over to Singapore Customs