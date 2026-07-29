Rescuers in Thailand stunned when student calling for help shows up in full ghost cosplay

student ghost cosplay

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The teen was dressed up for a school performance.

By - 29 Jul 2026, 10:38 am

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Rescuers surprised by student in full ghost cosplay 

Rescuers in Thailand thought they were responding to a normal call for help, but ended up needing a brief moment to make sure they were not actually seeing a phantom.

On 24 July, a rescue team arrived at a school in Yasothorn province to assist a female student who needed urgent care. She had complained of severe stomach pain.

However, upon arriving, they were shocked to find her skin painted black, and her eyes an unnatural colour.

The encounter has since made its rounds on Facebook, after a rescuer shared about his experience.

Officer was shocked upon seeing her

In his post, Mr Nattawat (name transliterated from Thai) included a photo of a female student.

Her long black hair was tied into a a ponytail, and she appeared to be wearing “ghost” contact lenses.

student ghost cosplay

Source: ณัฐ ณัฐวัฒน์ on Facebook

He further shared that his team had responded to a call involving a 16-year-old female student at around 11.30am.

The distress call came from Kut Chum Wittayakom School in Kut Chum Subdistrict.

Mr Nattawat jokingly admitted that he was spooked upon seeing her.

However, rescuers still quickly provided first aid before sending the student to a local hospital.

Mr Nattawat then revealed in the comments that the ghost cosplay was part of a performance at her school on National Thai Language Day.

Netizens entertained by his encounter

The viral post has gained more than 40,000 likes and 1,800 shares, with many netizens entertained by the post.

One user jokingly asked whether the stomach pain was caused by her laughing at herself.

student ghost cosplay

Translation: Did the student laugh at herself too much that it caused the pain?
Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, another woman questioned if the rescue team had taken her to a hospital or a temple for cremation.

Translation: Did the officers take her to a hospital or a temple?
Source: Facebook

Also read: Police officer in M’sia spooked by driver’s ghost nun makeup during routine check at roadblock

Police officer in M’sia spooked by driver’s ghost nun makeup during routine check at roadblock

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Featured image adapted from ณัฐ ณัฐวัฒน์ on Facebook.

Article written by:

Thanawut Fasaisirinan
Thanawut Fasaisirinan
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