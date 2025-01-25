Police officer in M’sia spooked by driver’s ghost nun makeup during routine check at roadblock

Woman scared police officer at roadblock with Valak ghost nun makeup

A woman in Malaysia recently shared a funny story about how she accidentally scared a police officer during a roadblock check

Ms Fazwin posted a picture on X of herself dressed as Valak, the ghost nun from The Conjuring Universe, along with the humorous caption: “Help, I don’t want to scare police to death.”

According to Malaysian news outlet Buzzkini, Ms Fazwin had attended her company’s annual dinner party dressed as the horrific character.

On her way home, she encountered a police roadblock. As she waited her turn, she grew concerned that her ghostly appearance might spook the officers on duty.

And as she expected, when it was her turn to be stopped, the police officer was startled by her appearance.

Ms Fazwin recalled the officer asking where she was coming from, to which she replied that she had just attended the dinner. However, because the officer was so frightened, he quickly told her to go on her way.

She said the officer thought she was a ghost and was so scared that his chest started to hurt — something she felt sorry about.

“The police officer, while massaging his chest, said: “You scared me. I really thought you were a ghost.” I immediately apologised to him.” she told the media.

Ms Fazwin said she didn’t just scare the police officer, but also two older women she encountered in the lift while heading home.

The parking lot was quite dark, and when the two women saw her, they almost screamed. Fortunately, she managed to explain herself in time.

Ghost nun appearance was part of costume contest at party

Ms Fazwin explained that she dressed as Valak because she liked the theme and had the skills to complete the necessary makeup. The costume was apparently also easy to find.

“Besides, the winner of the ‘Best Costume’ prize could win RM500 cash,” she said.

She mentioned that her road tax expired earlier this month and that she intended to use the “Best Costume Award” prize money to renew her road tax.

Unfortunately, she ended up not winning the contest.

Nonetheless, she was glad that her costume went viral overnight, which was good for her art business.

Almost made passers-by scream out of fear

Ms Fazwin’s story had many netizens laughing, with many praising her makeup and expressing regret that she didn’t win the Best Costume Award.

A netizen commented that they would also freak out if they saw someone with such a costume in the middle of the night.

Although she didn’t win the prize, one person told her she won on social media, as her story brought laughter to other users.

