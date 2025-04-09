7-year-old girl killed in crash after being thrown onto another car’s windshield in M’sia

7-year-old girl dies after being thrown onto car’s windshield in Malaysia

A seven-year-old girl lost her life in a horrific accident on Monday (7 April) when she was thrown from her family’s car and landed on the windshield of an oncoming vehicle in Pahang, Malaysia.

The fatal crash occurred at KM147 of the East Coast Expressway Phase 1 near Maran at around 1.40pm.

Mother loses control of vehicle during heavy rain

Maran District Police Chief, Superintendent Wong Kim Wai, confirmed that the incident involved a Honda Civic and a Perodua Myvi.

Officers from the Maran Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department quickly launched an investigation at the scene.

According to Mr Wong, the Honda Civic was being driven by the victim’s 31-year-old mother from Kuala Lumpur towards Kuantan when she lost control due to heavy rain.

The vehicle veered off the road and collided with a metal guardrail on the right side of the expressway.

Mr Wong stated that the impact caused the victim, Nurul Lara Maisarah Mohd Hafiz, to be ejected from the vehicle and land on the windshield of the Perodua Myvi.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Victim’s sister sustains minor injuries

Nurul Lara’s mother and 39-year-old father, who was seated in the front passenger seat, were unharmed in the crash.

Her nine-year-old sister sustained minor injuries.

The 57-year-old driver of the Perodua Myvi, along with his 54-year-old wife and their 11-year-old son, also sustained light injuries.

They were taken to Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh for treatment.

Police have taken statements from both drivers, and the case is being investigated for causing death by reckless or negligent driving.

Also read: Driver thrown out of speeding car & hit by another vehicle after crashing into hill along M’sia expressway



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from New Straits Times.