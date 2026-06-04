Man in S’pore faces jail for filming female colleagues in toilet using camera hidden in air freshener

Man uses camera hidden in air freshener to film female colleagues in toilet

A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to 28 weeks’ jail for secretly filming his female colleagues in the office toilet.

He had done so using a camera hidden inside an air freshener in a cubicle.

Iskandar Kamaruddin, then a medical technician, told a cleaner he was inspecting the toilet even when he had no maintenance duties.

The cleaner later discovered a pinhole camera inside an air freshener and alerted colleagues.

Lied to gain access to the female toilet in the office

In Sept 2025, Iskandar purchased two miniature cameras: one disguised in an air freshener and another cylindrical camera intended for a smoke detector, according to CNA.

He entered the women’s toilet twice between 20 Oct and 22 Oct, claiming he had been tasked to perform repairs on the toilet’s facilities.

The cleaner accompanied him into the women’s toilet and stood by while he performed perfunctory checks.

During one of these visits, Iskandar placed the air freshener camera on top of a cubicle’s sanitary bin and turned the lens towards the toilet bowl.

The air freshener camera was set to record when it detected motion.

He did not install the second camera as there was no smoke detector above the cubicle.

Device was later discovered by cleaner

On 22 Oct, two female employees used the cubicle, and the device captured close-up images of their private parts.

The cleaner found the camera inside the air freshener later that afternoon when she opened it to check if it was empty.

She then alerted her colleagues about the discovery.

Upon examining the device, several employees realised it was a hidden camera.

However, after failing to extract data from the memory card, they left the items on a table while deciding on their next course of action.

Iskandar then secretly removed the card from the table without his colleagues noticing.

After the employees found the memory card missing, the building manager contacted the police.

Police arrested man and uncovered items in his residence

On 30 Oct 2025, the police arrested Iskandar.

They seized the missing memory card and the second miniature camera from his residence.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Dillon Kok suggested a seven-month jail term for Iskandar, citing his premeditation as an aggravating factor.

“The accused, by his perverse acts, had recorded five of his female colleagues in their private moments in the toilet cubicle,” DPP Kok said.

Out of the five colleagues involved, two relate to charges to which he pleaded guilty.

Meanwhile, the other three pertain to charges taken into consideration by the court.

Chose camera that blended into toilet environment

DPP Kok argued that Iskandar had meticulously selected an inconspicuous device designed to blend into the restroom environment.

He added that his entry into the toilet was orchestrated through deceitful means.

“Even after the device was found, the accused attempted to evade identification by taking away the memory card without anyone noticing,” said DPP Kok.

Under the law, a conviction for voyeurism carries a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment, a fine, caning, or any combination of these punishments.

Meanwhile, criminal trespass is punishable by up to three months in jail, a maximum fine of S$1,500, or both.

Also read: M’sian man given 6 weeks’ jail for secretely filming men inside Sembcorp Marine shipyard toilet



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Featured image adapted from Kichigin on Canva, for illustration purposes only, and MS News.