2 Bali tours fall through during S’porean couple’s honeymoon, Klook removes 1 operator from platform

Singaporean woman frustrated after two Bali tours fall through during honeymoon, Klook issues full refunds

What should have been a relaxing honeymoon in Bali became a frustrating experience for a Singaporean couple after two tours they booked through Klook failed to go ahead.

Klook later issued full refunds for both bookings and unpublished one of the operators from its platform following an investigation.

Bali tour operator cites car trouble and offers to reschedule

Mrs Tan, a 53-year-old office administrator, told MS News that she travelled to Bali with her husband for their six-day honeymoon from 15 to 21 July.

She had booked two tours through Klook around May or June.

The first, titled “Instagram Tour with Photographer in Bali”, was scheduled for the morning of 17 July.

The couple were supposed to be picked up at 6am, but no one arrived at the agreed time.

At 6.26am, the operator messaged them to say that the driver’s car had encountered a “problem”.

“Could you wait a while?” the operator asked, adding that they were trying to find a replacement driver.

The operator eventually offered to reschedule the tour for another day, but the couple’s itinerary was already full.

“In the end, [they] offered us other days, but our travel schedule was packed already,” Mrs Tan said, adding that she felt “super upset and frustrated”.

Second Bali tour operator allegedly stops responding

Two days later, on 19 July, the couple were due to join the “Ubud Private Full Day Tour – Premium Class”, which they had also booked through Klook.

The tour was scheduled to begin at 8am.

However, Mrs Tan said the operator did not respond to their messages, and no one showed up to pick them up.

Mrs Tan said she was “totally disappointed”, adding:

This really ruined parts of our honeymoon.

With both tours falling through, the couple made their own backup plans and visited the beach and a Sunday market instead.

Klook refunds both bookings after couple raises complaint

Mrs Tan subsequently contacted Klook, which refunded both bookings.

However, she said the experience had left her upset and wary of booking Bali tours through the platform again.

She added that she had previously booked tours through Klook for a trip to Da Nang, Vietnam, in February 2026.

On that occasion, the tour operators were contactable via WhatsApp, and she did not encounter similar issues.

Bali tours had received similar complaints

The Instagram Tour had received mostly positive reviews on Klook.

However, MS News noticed a negative review posted on 14 June that bore similarities to Mrs Tan’s experience.

In the review, an anonymous user claimed that the driver failed to show up because of alleged vehicle trouble.

The reviewer also said they were only informed about the issue around 1.5 hours after the scheduled pickup time.

The Ubud tour likewise had generally positive ratings, though several users had complained about being unable to contact the operator.

Some reviewers claimed that the operator did not respond to their messages and failed to turn up on the day of the booking.

One review dating back to August 2025 also alleged that the guide never responded.

Klook removes one operator from platform after investigation

A Klook spokesperson told MS News that the company takes immediate action to resolve unforeseen issues fairly.

The platform provided full refunds and compensation to the affected customer.

“Upon investigation, one of the two merchants involved has already been unpublished from our platform, and we have taken steps to prevent similar booking gaps from recurring,” the spokesperson said.

MS News confirmed that the Ubud tour is now listed as “currently unavailable”.

Klook added that it closely monitors customer feedback and removes merchants whose ratings fall below three stars.

“We remain fully committed to ensuring every Klook booking is seamless and worthy of our customers’ trust,” the spokesperson said.

Also read: S’pore influencer alleges 3 men broke into her villa in Bali, some netizens debate if they were staff

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Featured image adapted from kachonk adventure on Pexels (for illustration purposes only) and courtesy of Mrs Tan.