S’pore influencer alleges 3 men broke into her villa in Bali, some netizens debate if they were staff

Singapore woman claims three men broke into Bali villa and ‘pretended’ to clean pool

A Singapore influencer’s vacation took an unsettling turn when three men unexpectedly entered her villa, claiming to be staff.

She recounted the incident on her personal TikTok account, alleging that the men had broken into her villa.

The incident sparked debate in the comments section, with some netizens suggesting that the three men may have been cleaners rather than intruders.

Two men quickly left Bali villa when confronted

TikTok user @naploes posted about her encounter on 25 July, from within the same villa where the incident occurred.

The Original Poster (OP) said that her friend alerted her about the three men inside the villa at about 4pm. She went to confront them and asked what they were doing there.

“Two of the men scurried off so quickly,” she claimed. The OP then grabbed her phone to record the rest of the interaction.

The last remaining man could be seen grabbing a skimmer net and holding it above the swimming pool.

He started grabbing the pool equipment and pretended to clean the pool.

Influencer deadbolts villa entrance using chopping board

Afterwards, the man alleged that he had finished cleaning and left with some poolside tools and equipment. As he left the villa, he warned her to stop filming.

The OP told them not to enter the villa without letting her or her friend know beforehand.

She told her audience that she previously encountered one of the three men when they checked into the villa that morning.

The OP and her friend went out for lunch before returning. She thus suspected that the men assumed they were not in the villa at the time.

“Now I’m scared, and I’m paranoid,” she said.

Since the incident, she mentioned wedging a chopping board between the door handles to use as an improvised deadbolt.

Commenters debate whether the men were actual villa staff

In the comments section, one netizen opined that the three men were actually cleaners, and that it was a “common thing” for them to clean the pool when the guests were still asleep early in the morning.

However, the OP pointed out that they entered her villa at 4pm.

Another user seemingly corroborated the story, recounting how staff would enter their villa each morning by themselves to clean the space.

However, a commenter argued that it would be wrong for the men to enter without permission even if they were actually housekeeping staff.

They added: “If there is no answer, it means they are not allowed to enter.”

Another netizen also warned the OP to be careful, as tourists in Bali are “easy prey” as they do not stay long enough for the legal process.

Others urged her to check with the villa’s owner to verify the legitimacy of the three men.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Also read: Taiwanese tourist claims housekeeper at Sentosa hotel stole S$3,000 from his room & denied it

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Featured image adapted from @naploes on TikTok.