S’porean man who became uncontactable in Vietnam arrested during raid on alleged Kpod syndicate

Singaporean accused of supplying etomidate to fill Kpods, among 4 S’poreans arrested

A Singaporean man who lost contact with his family after going to Vietnam has been arrested during a raid on a syndicate that allegedly trafficked in etomidate-laced e-vaporisers, also known as ‘Kpods’.

30-year-old Oh Jiang Fong was one of four Singaporeans arrested, reported Viet Nam News.

Vietnam police arrest 2 men, seize vape pods & etomidate

The Ho Chi Minh City Police Department’s Drug Crime Investigation Division reportedly began probing the group in early July.

After weeks of surveillance, police raided a rented house in the city and arrested two men — Malaysian Hoo Jia How and Singaporean Melvin Tan Junjie, both 30.

1,331 vape pods and 140 millilitres of etomidate-infused liquid were seized.

Singaporean allegedly supplied etomidate

Later, Oh was arrested. He is accused of supplying the etomidate-laced liquid to fill the pods.

Footage from the authorities showed him handcuffed next to other suspects.

According to the police, the group allegedly injected etomidate into the pods before distributing the Kpods locally.

The Kpods were allegedly sold to both Vietnamese and foreigners. Some of the buyers allegedly used them for drug events or resold them.

10 foreigners among 65 people arrested in Vietnam

During further police raids, two more distribution networks were disrupted.

A total of 65 suspects were arrested, including 10 foreigners.

The foreigners comprised four Singaporeans, four Malaysians and two Taiwanese.

Among the items seized were nearly 2,000 Kpods and 140 millilitres of etomidate liquid.

Man’s family became worried when he became uncontactable in Vietnam

Oh left Singapore on 16 July and was due to return home on 18 July, according to his sister in a now-deleted Facebook post on 24 July.

The Singapore Embassy in Ho Chi Minh City had informed the family that there was a record of him entering Vietnam, but no record of him leaving the country.

The family thus became worried, especially as they had been unable to contact him.

In her appeal, she added that her family had alerted both the police and the Singapore Embassy.

Also read: S’porean man reported missing in Vietnam after failing to return home, family appeals for information

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Tạp chí An ninh mạng Việt Nam on Facebook.