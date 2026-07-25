S’porean man reported missing in Vietnam after failing to return home, family appeals for information

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There are records of him entering Vietnam, but none of him leaving the country.

By - 25 Jul 2026, 1:03 pm

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Singaporean man vanishes during Vietnam trip, family says there’s no record of him leaving Vietnam

The family of a Singaporean man is appealing for help after he reportedly went missing while travelling in Vietnam.

Source: Oh Hwee Ngor on Facebook

In a Facebook post published on Friday (24 July), Oh Hwee Ngor said her brother, Oh Jiang Fong, left Singapore on 16 July.

He was due to return home on the morning of 18 July.

However, the family has been unable to contact him since.

Embassy says he entered Vietnam but no departure recorded

According to Hwee Ngor, the Singapore Embassy in Ho Chi Minh City informed the family that there is a record of Jiang Fong entering Vietnam on 17 July.

However, as of Monday (20 July), there was no record of him leaving the country, she added.

Source: Oh Hwee Ngor on Facebook

“Our family is extremely worried,” Hwee Ngor wrote.

She said the family has tried repeatedly to contact Jiang Fong without success.

Family appeals for public’s help

The family is urging relatives, friends and members of the public, particularly those in or around Ho Chi Minh City, to keep a lookout for Jiang Fong.

“If you have seen him or have any information, no matter how small it may seem, please contact us immediately or reach out to the relevant authorities,” Hwee Ngor wrote.

According to the post, the family has already informed both the police and the Singapore Embassy.

Source: Oh Hwee Ngor on Facebook

She also appealed for people to share the post to help spread awareness.

“Your shares and support mean a lot to our family during this difficult time. Thank you so much for helping us spread the word,” she wrote.

Anyone with information on Jiang Fong’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact his family or the relevant authorities.

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Featured image courtesy of Oh Hwee Ngor on Facebook.

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Prudence Lim
Prudence Lim
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