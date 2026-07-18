43-year-old man dies after hit-and-run near Suntec, friend appeals for witnesses

Man dies after Suntec hit-and-run, friend appeals for witnesses and dashcam footage as police arrest driver

A 43-year-old man died after a hit-and-run near Suntec City in the early hours of Thursday (16 July).

His close friend, Liang Jun Min, 38, has appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.

He hopes that this will help establish what happened during Dan Xiao TingFeng’s final moments.

In response to media queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that a 38-year-old driver has been arrested and that investigations are ongoing.

Friend says victim never showed up for his ride home

Speaking to MS News, Liang said Dan had planned to head home after receiving a message from his partner shortly after midnight.

According to Liang, Dan booked a Grab ride from South Beach Residences at 12.11am.

However, the driver later reported him as a no-show.

“He never made it home,” Liang said.

According to Liang, preliminary information showed that a passer-by reportedly found him near Lamp Post 157 along Nicoll Highway at about 12.40am.

The passer-by alerted the emergency services.

Dan was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where medical staff attempted to resuscitate him for about 40 minutes.

He was pronounced dead at around 1.40am, Liang said.

Liang stressed that the timeline was pieced together by Dan’s family and friends and remains subject to official confirmation.

He also clarified that they do not know exactly what Dan was doing before the incident or where the point of impact was.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News it was alerted to a road traffic accident along Nicoll Highway at about 12.45am on Thursday (16 July).

One person was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police arrest 38-year-old driver

Responding to media queries from MS News, SPF said it was alerted to a hit-and-run accident involving a car and a pedestrian along 1 Raffles Boulevard at about 12.40am on Thursday (16 July).

Police said the driver had left the scene before officers arrived.

A 43-year-old male pedestrian was conveyed unconscious to hospital, where he later died.

A 38-year-old male car driver was subsequently arrested for drink-driving and driving without due care and attention causing death.

He is also assisting with investigations for failing to stop after an accident.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Friend appeals for Suntec footage, hopes witnesses can help investigation

Liang, who said he had known Dan for more than 10 years, described him as “the life of every party”.

“He was the kind of person who could speak to anybody about anything and immediately make them feel comfortable,” Liang told MS News.

The pair travelled together across several countries over the years, celebrating Christmases and New Year’s together while creating memories that Liang said he would cherish forever.

Explaining why he contacted the media, Liang said he hoped publicity would encourage anyone who was in the area to check their recordings.

He appealed to anyone travelling around South Beach Residences, Suntec City or Nicoll Highway, particularly near Lamp Post 157, between about 12.10am and 12.45am on Thursday (16 July) to review any dashcam or CCTV footage they may have.

According to Liang, even details that appear insignificant — such as an unusual sound or a brief video clip — could prove helpful in helping investigators establish what happened.

“We believe the police are working as quickly as they can,” he said.

“However, for those who have lost someone they love, every hour feels like a day — and even a single day can feel like forever.”

Also read: SPF appeals for next-of-kin of 67-year-old nursing home resident who died

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Featured image courtesy of Jun Min, Dan’s friend and adapted from Google Maps.