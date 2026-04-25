SPF appeals for next-of-kin of 67-year-old nursing home resident who died

Nursing home resident dies, police searching for next-of-kin
The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is appealing for the next-of-kin of a 67-year-old man to come forward following his death earlier this week.
The man has been identified as 67-year-old Khoo Tye Leong, who last resided at Peacehaven Nursing Home in Changi.
Mr Khoo died on Wednesday (22 April).
Police also searching for next-of-kin of another welfare home resident
The SPF sought information for Mr Khoo’s next-of-kin in a public appeal posted on 24 April.
A day prior, a separate appeal was posted for another welfare home resident who had died.
63-year-old Mr Osman Bin Abdullah, who passed away on 14 April, was residing at Angsana Home in Buangkok Green.
Police are also looking for his next-of-kin.
Public urged to provide information
Anyone with information on either of the individuals’ next-of-kin is urged to contact the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000.
Alternatively, information can be submitted online via the i-Witness portal.
All information provided will be kept strictly confidential.
Also read: SPF appeals for next-of-kin of 71-year-old Potong Pasir resident who died
SPF appeals for next-of-kin of 71-year-old Potong Pasir resident who died
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Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force and Rahmah Othman on Google Maps.