SPF appeals for next-of-kin of 67-year-old nursing home resident who died

Nursing home resident dies, police searching for next-of-kin

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is appealing for the next-of-kin of a 67-year-old man to come forward following his death earlier this week.

The man has been identified as 67-year-old Khoo Tye Leong, who last resided at Peacehaven Nursing Home in Changi.

Mr Khoo died on Wednesday (22 April).

Police also searching for next-of-kin of another welfare home resident

The SPF sought information for Mr Khoo’s next-of-kin in a public appeal posted on 24 April.

A day prior, a separate appeal was posted for another welfare home resident who had died.

63-year-old Mr Osman Bin Abdullah, who passed away on 14 April, was residing at Angsana Home in Buangkok Green.

Police are also looking for his next-of-kin.

Public urged to provide information

Anyone with information on either of the individuals’ next-of-kin is urged to contact the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000.

Alternatively, information can be submitted online via the i-Witness portal.

All information provided will be kept strictly confidential.

Also read: SPF appeals for next-of-kin of 71-year-old Potong Pasir resident who died

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force and Rahmah Othman on Google Maps.