SPF appeals for next-of-kin of 71-year-old Potong Pasir resident who died

Former resident of Block 120 Potong Pasir Avenue 1 dies, police looking for next-of-kin

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is appealing for the next-of-kin of a 71-year-old man to come forward following his death earlier this month.

The man has been identified as Chow Chee Yin, a former resident of Block 120 Potong Pasir Avenue 1.

Passed away on 13 April

Mr Chow died earlier this month, on 13 April.

In a public appeal posted on 20 April, SPF sought information for Mr Chow’s next-of-kin.

Public urged to provide information

Anyone with information on Mr Chow’s next-of-kin is urged to contact the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000.

Alternatively, information can be submitted online via the i-Witness portal.

All information provided will be kept strictly confidential.

Also read: 72-Year-Old S’porean Man Passes Away In Thailand, MFA Appeals For Next-Of-Kin

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force and Google Street View on Google Maps