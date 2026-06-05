5 women arrested during raids on Jurong & Boon Lay massage parlours over suspected vice activities

Police raid three massage parlours over suspected vice activities

Five women were arrested following a series of enforcement operations targeting suspected vice activities at massage establishments in Jurong and Boon Lay.

According to a Singapore Police Force (SPF) news release on Friday (5 June), officers from Jurong Police Division conducted raids at three massage establishments on 4 June.

The women, aged between 36 and 51, were arrested for offences under the Women’s Charter 1961.

Operators also investigated for possible breaches

One of the massage establishments was located within a shopping centre.

Meanwhile, the other two were situated in shophouses.

The three massage establishment operators are also being investigated for possible breaches under the Massage Establishments Act 2017.

Photos released by the police showed officers conducting checks within the premises.

Police stepping up efforts against vice-related activities

The police said the raids were part of Jurong Police Division’s ongoing efforts to clamp down on illicit activities operating under the guise of legitimate businesses.

They added that regular enforcement checks on massage establishments will continue.

Strict action will be taken against those found engaging in unlawful activities.

The latest operation comes as authorities prepare to tighten the regulatory framework governing massage establishments later this year.

Jurong Police commander warns offenders will be dealt with firmly

Commenting on the operation, Commander of Jurong Police Division Assistant Commissioner Sergius Wat said the authorities would not tolerate the use of massage establishments for illegal activities.

“The Police will tighten the regulatory framework for massage establishments later this year to clamp down on unlawful activities,” said AC Wat.

“Offenders will be dealt with firmly, in accordance with the law.”

Investigations into the offences involving the five women are ongoing.

Also Read: 16-year-old boy reportedly spends S$1,000 at massage parlour in Boon Keng, parents make police report

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Featured image adapted from SPF.