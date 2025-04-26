16-year-old boy reportedly spends S$1,000 at massage parlour in Boon Keng, parents make police report

Parents of boy say he received ‘special’ services at massage parlour

The parents of a 16-year-old boy were left furious after their son spent more than S$1,000 at a massage parlour in Boon Keng.

Worse still, the teenager reportedly received “special” services from a masseuse at the establishment, they said.

Masseuse contacted boy over WeChat

The boy’s father, a 40-year-old warehouse manager named only as Mr Chen (transliterated from Mandarin), told Shin Min Daily News that his son received a WeChat friend request early this month from a stranger.

This came after he’d been playing ball near Block 101 Towner Road in the Boon Keng area.

After accepting the request, the woman said she was a masseuse at a massage parlour in the block and could provide services that would “make him happy”.

The chat soon turned sexual, with the topic turning to sexual services and pricing.

Boy visits massage parlour, becomes addicted

The boy visited the massage parlour that day as he is “still in his developmental stage and couldn’t resist temptation”, his father said.

He then became addicted, returning several times and allegedly receiving “special” services from the masseuse.

He ended up spending his entire monthly allowance of S$500 on his visits.

Boy asks for more pocket money, parents find out the truth

His parents found out what was going on when the boy asked them for more pocket money, Mr Chen said.

Puzzled, they quizzed him and discovered that he had used up all his pocket money.

When the boy refused to tell them where he had spent it, they decided to check his phone and were disgusted to read the lurid conversations between him and the woman.

He finally spilt the beans when his parents threatened to call the police to teach him a lesson.

Boy reportedly spent S$1,000 at massage parlour

Shocked and angry, the boy’s parents couldn’t believe that he had done such a thing, Mr Chen said.

Besides spending all his pocket money, he had also wiped out his ang pow money and savings in his piggy bank, the father added.

In total, he spent more than S$1,000 at the massage parlour.

Mr Chen made a police report, admitting that his son was in the wrong but the business should not be targeting teenagers.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.