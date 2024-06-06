Man fined S$8.5K after masseuse at his massage parlour at Rangoon Road offered sexual services

Man receives S$8,500 fine after masseuse at his massage parlour offers sexual services

On Monday (3 June), a 51-year-old parlour owner, Chan Kok Wai (transliterated from Chinese), received a S$8,500 fine after one of the masseuses at his massage parlour at Rangoon Road offered sexual services to clients, according to Shin Min Daily News.

Pleading guilty, he was charged with one count of violating the Massage Establishments Act.

Masseuse at massage parlour offers sexual services

Shin Min Daily News reports that Chan operated a massage parlour called Simplicity Wellness along Rangoon Road from March 2022 to March 2023.

One of his masseuses, Eve, then posted an online advertisement claiming to provide sexual services for customers.

Her advertisement subsequently came to the attention of the Singapore Police Force (SPF). A police officer texted her, going undercover to arrange for an appointment.

He asked her to meet at the parlour at around 3pm on 9 Dec 2022.

During their appointment, Eve said the service would cost S$100 and would include a 60-minute full-body massage and a “Thai special service”.

The officer asked if what she offered included sexual services, which Eve confirmed. She added that if he wanted other “special services”, they could discuss it later on.

At around 3.30pm, police raided the massage parlour and placed Eve under arrest. During the raid, Eve told the undercover officer she would refund him S$100 and asked him to lie to the police and tell them that he was only there for a normal massage.

Investigations revealed her to be a 46-year-old local woman, named Lin Xinyi (name transliterated from Chinese). Her hearing in court will be at a later date.

Man pleads for lighter sentencing

Investigations revealed that Chan would visit the massage parlour every week and left the employees to handle the business’ administrative duties.

In addition, he failed to ensure they did not provide illegal services on the premises.

When presented with evidence of the illegal sexual service offered on his business premises, Chan claimed he was not aware of them doing so.

Responding to this, the prosecution pointed out that back in August 2022, police had raided his parlour. Despite the raid, Chan did not ensure that his employees adhered to the law.

The prosecution went on to note that Chan had previously operated a massage parlour. He had violated the laws then and received a fine of S$6,000 in May 2022.

Chan pleaded for a lighter sentencing, pointing out that his parents were in their 80s and he had to look after them and his two sons. In addition, his wife did not make a high income.

He added that he would not operate another massage parlour again in the future.

Also read: Male visitors claim women solicit openly at People’s Park Centre, offer sexual massages

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.