Chinese couple arrested in Thailand for filming public sex video, claims they’ve also done it in other countries

Chinese couple arrested in Thailand for having sex in public & filming act

A Chinese couple were arrested after they filmed themselves having sex in public in full view of pedestrians and drivers in Pattaya, Thailand.

According to local police, the couple were arrested at their hotel and charged with public indecency on Wednesday (9 April).

Security guard spots couple setting up tripod

The Bangkok Post reported that the police were initially alerted to the incident after a security guard called to lodge a report.

The guard said he saw a foreign couple having sex at the entrance of the Walking Street in Pattaya, a red-light district in the area. He then took photos of them in the act as evidence before calling the police.

Once the police arrived, they examined the security footage that captured the incident. It initially showed the man setting up a tripod on the side of the road before removing his clothes.

His partner could be seen wearing only a shirt.

The two then proceeded to have sex in the middle of the sidewalk in full view of any pedestrian or driver passing by.

Arrested at hotel

Police tracked the couple down to their hotel and took them to the station.

They were both Chinese nationals. The man was 67-year-old Oh Zhihang, while his partner was 37-year-old Lin Tingting.

The two communicated to the police via an interpreter.

Mr Oh said he was a photographer fond of taking nude photos. He claimed he had taken many nude photos while traveling the world.

He added that he was not aware he was breaking any laws while recording him and his partner having sex in public. Nonetheless, the couple apologised for their actions.

Police charged the pair with committing an indecent act in public.

Also read: Woman livestreams ‘sex act’ at Boon Lay void deck while husband keeps watch, gets 3 weeks’ jail

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from สภ.เมืองพัทยา on Facebook.