Police officer in Bangkok fires multiple shots at taxi motorcyclists over fare dispute, 1 dead & 2 injured

Police officer shoots at motorcycle taxi drivers over fare dispute

A deadly early-morning shooting erupted in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district after an off-duty police officer allegedly fired his gun at a group of motorcycle taxi drivers during a dispute over a 120 baht (S$4.60) fare, killing one and wounding two others.

Conflict stemmed from expensive taxi fare

The incident occurred around 2.50am last Sunday (14 June) near the entrance of Soi Pracha Songkhro 38.

Witnesses reported that the suspect approached the stand requesting a ride to Makkasan.

When the drivers quoted the standard fare of 120 baht, he complained it was too expensive and was only willing to pay half the price.

One driver suggested he take a public taxi instead.

The verbal altercation then quickly escalated.

Officer drew his 9mm and shot at them

According to eyewitness accounts, the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Police Lance Corporal Numthap (name transliterated from Thai), attached to the Border Patrol Police (BPP), suddenly drew a concealed 9mm pistol from his bag and fired multiple rounds at point-blank range.

The gunfire caused pandemonium in the area, sending nearby residents, street vendors, and tourists fleeing.

CCTV reveals that taxi riders attacked officer first

However, CCTV footage shared online shows a pair of taxi motorcyclists launching an attack on the officer before the shootout.

In the video, a taxi rider was seen kicking the officer, sending him to the ground.

The assault continued as a fellow taxi rider attempted to land another kick on the officer.

The officer ran away before grabbing his gun and shooting at them, resulting in one of them collapsing on the road.

Throughout the chaos, nearby residents were seen fleeing the area.

One pronounced dead at the scene, while two sustained injuries

Paramedics arrived to find one driver, identified as 37-year-old Phurit Mungthisarn (name transliterated from Thai), dead at the scene.

Two others, aged 46 and 48, sustained severe injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

Gunman surrenders himself at police station

Shortly after the shooting, Numthap walked into the Makkasan Police Station to surrender.

During preliminary questioning, he admitted to losing his temper during the dispute and firing his service weapon in self-defence.

Police confiscated the firearm and a loaded magazine for evidence.

According to a relative, the suspect suffered from a mental condition and was on prescribed medication.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: School freshman in Thailand shoots upperclassmen who allegedly ganged up on him, kills 1 & injures another



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.



Featured image adapted from @Galata_____a on Twitter and @G_giutar on Twitter.