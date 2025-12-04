School freshman in Thailand shoots upperclassmen who allegedly ganged up on him, kills 1 & injures another

Vocational school freshman opens fire on upperclassmen after dispute, charged with murder

Tensions at a vocational school in Thailand exploded into violence when a 17-year-old freshman opened fire on a group of upperclassmen who had allegedly ganged up on him, leaving one dead.

A clip circulating online shows around six upperclassmen confronting the teen outside a neighbourhood grocer.

The group appears to be in a heated argument when one suddenly lunges towards the freshman, causing him to retreat.

Within seconds, the teen pulls out a pistol and fires multiple shots at the group.

19-year-old killed, shooter flees on motorcycle

The shots caused the six upperclassmen to begin fleeing.

Meanwhile, onlookers also started panicking and sought cover immediately.

A total of five shots could be heard, with the person filming fleeing into the shop while sobbing in fear as the clip ended.

According to Channel 7 News, two upperclassmen were hit by the bullets. One of them — a 19-year-old — later died from his injuries.

The shooter sped off on his motorcycle immediately after the incident.

Arrested within an hour, gun seized

Police tracked down the shooter within an hour and arrested him, seizing the pistol used in the attack.

He told officers he had been in an ongoing dispute with the upperclassmen for about a month.

They had arranged to meet to “settle the matter”, but tensions escalated when he was allegedly confronted and attacked, prompting him to fire in what he claimed was self-defence.

Nakhon Ratchasima’s police commander confirmed all students involved are from the same institution.

Authorities are now investigating how the teen obtained the firearm in the first place.

The boy has been charged with murder.

