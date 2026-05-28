LEGO Botanicals turns Jewel Changi into floral wonderland

Jewel Changi to feature LEGO Botanicals installations featuring approximately 800,000 bricks

Jewel Changi is in full bloom this summer, with the launch of Celebrate Jewel Blooms with LEGO Botanicals.

Featuring Southeast Asia’s largest ever showcase of LEGO Botanicals in a mall, the event features about 800,000 LEGO bricks assembled into floral installations.

The event began on 26 May, with a variety of installations lasting throughout July and August 2026.

Floral installations throughout Jewel

The floral journey starts at Jewel’s iconic Rain Vortex, where two towering 2-metre-tall LEGO roses sit amid the greens.

This continues at Canopy Park on Level 5, where the LEGO installations celebrate the different garden styles from across the globe.

At the Source Pool, visitors can enjoy a Japanese garden complete with a house, water lilies, and even koi fish (all made with LEGO bricks, of course).

The Foggy Bowl, on the other hand, contains Mediterranean-inspired sunflowers and tulips.

Finally, a cottage reminiscent of the English countryside sits at the Petal Garden.

Collect stamps throughout your LEGO journey and trade them for souvenirs

Visitors who plan on exploring the various installations can also participate in a stamp rally.

Collecting all seven from the designated locations in Jewel will allow visitors to redeem a special souvenir at the LEGO pop-up store located at Basement 1. But only while supplies last.

The pop-up store also features a wide selection of LEGO products along with giant LEGO builds on display.

Shoppers who spend over S$60 will also be eligible for LEGO premiums, including a Brick Sling Bag, Brick Mug (available in two colours), Minifig Pouch, and Travel Organiser.

Other promotions

Along with LEGO, Jewel will also offer visitors several other promotions.

UOB cardholders can redeem a S$10 Jewel Gift Voucher with a minimum spend of S$150 (maximum of three same-day receipts).

To celebrate school holidays, the Double Nets Bundle (Bouncing Net and Walking Net) at Canopy Park will be 25% off from 30 May to 28 June.

Finally, Monarchs & Milkweed classic ice cream scoops will cost only S$2 for those who spend at least S$20 on Canopy Park attractions (same-day single receipt). This offer will have limited redemption and is only available while supplies last.

For more information on the LEGO partnership and promotions, you can visit their website here.

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Featured image courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport & The LEGO Group.