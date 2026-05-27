Mother & infant sent to hospital after accident with taxi outside hotel in Marina Bay

Car & taxi involved in accident outside Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay

A nine-month-old girl and her mother were sent to the hospital on Tuesday (26 May) night after being involved in an accident with a taxi in Marina Bay.

A photo of the aftermath, posted in the Taxi Drivers Singapore Facebook group, showed a car flipped on its side outside the Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay hotel.

Bollard uprooted due to accident at Marina Bay hotel taxi queue

The car, which was at the taxi queue in the hotel driveway, was severely damaged, according to the image.

Its hood was crumpled up, exposing the engine, and its licence plate had fallen off and was lying at the hotel entrance.

The car’s airbag had also been deployed and its boot was open.

A safety bollard was also lying on the floor, uprooted by the impact.

The police had cordoned off part of the area, with a police officer at the scene.

Mother & infant sent to separate hospitals after accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 10.35pm on 26 May.

It took place along Raffles Boulevard, in the direction of Raffles Avenue, and involved a taxi and a car.

A 29-year-old female car passenger and her nine-month-old female infant were sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that one of them was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, while the other one was conveyed to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

According to 8world News, the mother and child are tourists.

Car driver assisting investigations

SPF also said that a 60-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Cabby sent to hospital after taxi mounts walkway next to Marina Square, knocks down fire hydrant

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Featured image adapted from Kenneth Tang via Taxi Drivers Singapore on Facebook.