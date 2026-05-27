Overpass in South Korea collapses, causing at least 3 deaths & major train disruptions

Overpass in South Korea collapses, killing at least 3 people

On Tuesday (26 May) afternoon, an overpass in South Korea collapsed during demolition work.

The resulting collapse trapped multiple workers present at the scene under the rubble, eventually killing three and injuring three others.

According to The Korea Times, the disaster also disrupted major train lines in Seoul.

Demolition work causes collapse

Seoul officials said demolition workers had been cutting concrete slabs during the early morning hours before they suspended work due to safety concerns.

At 2.30am, workers noticed a slab sank by 2.9 centimeters.

Noting that this was a structural issue, they immediately stopped work.

At 2pm, safety inspectors conducted a site inspection.

Unfortunately, a few minutes past 2.30pm, the overpass suddenly collapsed.

Early reports said the debris trapped at least five people, including the site manager, workers, and external consultants.

Authorities swiftly commenced rescue operations.

Three dead, three injured

According to Korea JoongAng, authorities also deployed more than 250 personnel to manage traffic and rescue trapped workers.

In addition to suspending several train services, they also blocked major roads around the site due to safety concerns.

The collapse killed three people, including the site management chief.

The three victims were in their 50s and 60s.

The disaster also injured three additional people.

Recuers rushed them to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation team is working on determining the cause of the collapse.

Officials suspect that a girder had collapsed while the workers were inside.

Also read: 23-year-old worker dies after being struck by concrete at Turf City MRT worksite



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Korea Herald and Korea Times.