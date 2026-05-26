Search team hears ‘strange laughter’ while looking for missing teen hiker in M’sia

Search team hears ‘strange laughter’ in wilderness as search efforts continue for missing hiker in Malaysia
Rescue teams searching for a missing 18-year-old hiker in Malaysia reported hearing what some described as “strange laughter” in the wilderness.
The clip of the incident, which has been circulating online, drew concerns over the supernatural among netizens.
Teen goes missing while hiking with family
According to the New Straits Times, Nur Izzati Humaira went missing on Saturday (23 May) around 11am while descending Bukit Changkat Asa near Tanjong Malim.
She had been hiking with her mother, sister, aunt, and two cousins.
Feeling tired and hot, she walked ahead of the group before disappearing.
A search and rescue team has since been deployed to find the missing teen.
Audio clip sparks debate online
A clip of the search shared on Threads on Monday (25 May) shows searchers calling out her name.
Several commenters reported hearing what sounded like laughter, with some saying it resembled an elderly woman’s voice.
“My hair stood on end hearing that laughter,” one commenter wrote before wishing for the missing hiker’s safe return.
Meanwhile, other commenters were sceptical of the claims.
“Sounds like a white-breasted waterhen, which is extremely common in this habitat,” one commenter wrote while linking a video of the bird.
Search efforts continue
According to The Star, search teams covered 0.436 sq km on Sunday (24 May), using tracker dogs and working from 9am to 6.30pm, but Nur Izzati remains missing.
Her father said the girl had not shown any signs of strange behaviour prior to her disappearance and had been excited to get her driver’s license.
When she was last seen, she was wearing a brown hijab, a dark green long-sleeved shirt, black trousers, and blue shoes.
Also read: Bodies of 2 S’porean hikers killed by eruption of Mount Dukono in Indonesia found
Bodies of 2 S’porean hikers killed by eruption of Mount Dukono in Indonesia found
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