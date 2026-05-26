Search team hears ‘strange laughter’ while looking for missing teen hiker in M’sia

Search team hears ‘strange laughter’ in wilderness as search efforts continue for missing hiker in Malaysia

Rescue teams searching for a missing 18-year-old hiker in Malaysia reported hearing what some described as “strange laughter” in the wilderness.

The clip of the incident, which has been circulating online, drew concerns over the supernatural among netizens.

Teen goes missing while hiking with family

According to the New Straits Times, Nur Izzati Humaira went missing on Saturday (23 May) around 11am while descending Bukit Changkat Asa near Tanjong Malim.

She had been hiking with her mother, sister, aunt, and two cousins.